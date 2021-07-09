Sonder Libations Company Launches Operations And Acquires Colorado’s Lee Spirits Company
In its first definitive agreement, Sonder Libations Company has acquired Lee Spirits Company (details undisclosed). Lee Spirits Company is a nationally award-winning and noted spirits manufacturer who specializes in ready to drink (RTD) canned cocktails and flavored gins. Along with purchasing Lee Spirits Company’s extensive product portfolio, Sonder Libations Company will now control and operate Lee Spirits Company’s assets including its manufacturing facility in Monument, Colorado along with the brand’s tasting rooms in Colorado Springs and Monument.www.bevnet.com
