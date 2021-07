Video footage of ANTHRAX performing the song "The Devil You Know" during its 40th-anniversary livestream event can be seen below. The special worldwide livestream event, presented by Danny Wimmer Presents and originating from Los Angeles, kicked off in North America on Friday, July 16 and will remain available to fans worldwide to tune in through July 25 at 11:59 p.m. ET via video on demand. The band — Joey Belladonna (vocals), Scott Ian (rhythm guitar), Frank Bello (bass), Charlie Benante (drums), and Jon Donais (guitar) — performed an extensive set of hits and deep cuts that pulled from the band's entire catalog.