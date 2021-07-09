Cancel
‘Lovecraft Country’ Creator Misha Green Sets Apple Overall Deal

By Joe Otterson
 8 days ago

“Lovecraft Country” creator Misha Green has signed a multi-year overall deal with Apple in a competitive situation. Under the deal, Green will create and develop television projects for Apple’s streaming platform. News of the deal comes just days after it was announced that “Lovecraft Country” will not return for a second season at HBO. Green developed the series for television, with the first season having been based on the novel of the same name by Matt Ruff. She also served as showrunner and executive producer.

