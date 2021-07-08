Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

How to Improve the Quality of Your Transition to Retirement

By Howard Fishman
sixtyandme.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimilar to the positive, indelible first impression one wants to make on the first day of work, a signature transition to retirement can be just as meaningful. For some, 40 plus years of sweat-equity in a career is a singular accomplishment that can understandably lead to a sense of entitlement. Others, after decades of paying it forward, might view the moment as an opportunity to pay it back.

sixtyandme.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Age#Boomers#Innovation#He#Human Resources
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
Related
Economycbia.com

Work Satisfaction, Job Security Drive Employee Retention

Work satisfaction and job security are the main factors impacting manufacturing employee retention rates according to a new study. The Manufacturing Institute’s Center for Manufacturing Research and the American Psychological Association study examined best practices for retention among manufacturers and explore the motivating factors that affect worker retention. The study...
EconomyInc.com

How to Boost Employee Engagement in a Hybrid Workplace

Through the turbulence of the past year, one of the constants for me has been my relationships with my colleagues. As a senior leader at Uber, I'm constantly thinking about my daily interactions and points of connection with the people I work with. Without constant, in-person meetings or gatherings, how do I really know how my teams are doing?
FitnessMountain Mail

How can you improve your financial fitness?

It’s always smart to stay physically fit, at every point in your life. But financial fitness is important, too. Are you doing everything you can to boost your financial well-being?. The topic of financial health is certainly on the minds of many people. In fact, 70 percent of Americans say...
EconomyPosted by
Record-Journal

MONEY MATTERS: Tips for transitioning into retirement

Retirement marks the end of a chapter in your career and the start of a new lifestyle. This unique transition can bring a myriad of emotions, most commonly ones of excitement and apprehension. If you’re pondering retiring in the next year or so, here are five tips to help you transition smoothly.
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

How to Improve Cybersecurity for Your Business?

Cybersecurity for business is one of the most important things you can invest in as a company owner. Cybercrime rates are on the rise, and businesses must know how to protect sensitive data and how to keep their customer details safely stored online. To operate within a modern marketplace, businesses...
Small BusinessInc.com

With Few Workers Available, Businesses Are Giving Up on Hiring

Just one-third of small businesses are purposefully interviewing, recruiting, or hiring new workers this year, according to a new poll. A lack of potential employees may be to blame. "Many have given up on actively recruiting new workers as its too hard to find skilled and experienced workers for their...
New Haven Register

3 tips to implement an omnichannel strategy reducing costs

The high growth of smart devices generated an unprecedented increase in interactions between customers and businesses. “Due to COVID-19, we all had to turn to digital options to communicate. This has the great advantage that the face-to-face channel is, in general for all industries, the most expensive to maintain ”, said Luis Flores, CEO of MovigoO .
JobsAxios

Customer Experience Professional

The primary purpose of this role is to provide an outstanding and differentiating customer experience by understanding and responding appropriately to stated and unstated customer needs. This includes communicating in a professional manner while utilizing all available resources and technology in service to both internal and external customers. The Customer Experience Professional must deliver effective, customer-centric support across multiple channels of communication (i.e., phone, email, chat, and text) while supporting all contact center programs. In order to maintain current knowledge of Lowe’s processes, the individual in this role is expected to continue learning, developing, and building on the foundational skill set of a Lowe’s Customer Experience Professional. The Customer Experience Professional receives regular feedback from his/her Supervisor; the individual in this role must be receptive to this feedback and willing to hone skills and enhance performance on a continual basis. This role offers value to the business by providing superior customer service through the Contact Center, enabling Lowe’s to offer a truly omnichannel experience to its customers seeking purchases and service. This position is in a fast-paced Contact Center environment and schedules may include night and/or weekend work.
Businesschiefexecutive.net

The Evolving CEO-CHRO Partnership

As the talent war continues to rage, CEOs want their human resource chiefs to spend more time finding, retaining and upskilling great employees, according to a new survey by Chief Executive and SHRM–the Society for Human Resource Management. But the survey, which polled 243 CEOs and 406 CHROs, also found CHROs wishing their CEOs spent more time thinking about diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) strategy. A closer look at the findings suggests that while the differences between CEO and CHRO perspectives are fewer than their areas of agreement, there might be room for improvement around collaboration on talent strategy overall.
CIO

Adopt a Knowledge Management System for Your Organization

The most basic benefit of a knowledge management system is helping organizations collect, store, and access information. Beyond the cataloging of important information, there are many other reasons businesses choose to adopt knowledge management systems to address their business objectives:. Improve new employee onboarding and training by providing a central...
Economydentistryiq.com

Troubleshooter: Frustrated marketer says practice lacks customer service

Nearly everyone has problems and concerns on the job, and sometimes you're just too close to a situation to solve something yourself. Share your concerns with us, and we'll examine the issues and provide guidance. Send questions to mkaiser@endeavorb2b.com. To view more Troubleshooters, visit DentistryIQ.com and search "Troubleshooter." QUESTION: I...
EconomyCMSWire

How CIOs Define Innovative Customer Experience

Economist Theodore Levitt once said a business's purpose is to "create and keep a customer." This simple statement cut through the business strategies of the time that focused on short-term financial gains. Today’s enterprises know that customers matter and that creating and keeping a customer is about delivering a great customer experience.
Economyhospitalitynet.org

UniFocus Upgrades Employee Engagement Surveys To Deliver Instant And Frequent Insights Into Hotel Performance

DALLAS, Texas – UniFocus, the leading provider of workforce management systems, has launched upgrades to employee pulse survey capabilities, providing hoteliers with an invaluable opportunity to connect to and interpret employee engagement. Sidestepping time-consuming processes associated with annual employee surveys, the new staff engagement abilities now made available through UniFocus ensure that hoteliers can continually and accurately gauge their operating environment to improve productivity, performance, and guest satisfaction, minimize turnover rates and absenteeism, resulting in increased profitability.
Howard, OHthemountvernongrapevine.com

Sales Associate Position Available

The Sales Associate acts as a point of contact for our customers. The duties of the Sales Associate include assisting customers in locating and purchasing merchandise, operating the cash register, stocking merchandise, recovering merchandise, cleaning the store, and performing other duties as assigned by the Store Manager to maximize store profitability and customer satisfaction while protecting company assets.
Educationcounty10.com

Pertech is Hiring for Multiple Positions

Pertech is hiring for multiple positions. If you are seeking employment and are wanting to work in a fun work environment, this could be the place for you! We are looking for talented, dedicated, smart, and hard-working individuals to come join our team. Positions Available:. Electronic Technician. Soldering Technician. Assembly...
Mental HealthInc.com

What Does It Take to Keep Your Employees from Leaving? 5 Strategies Centered on Mental Health

Although the repercussions of the pandemic may not fully play out for years, one thing is clear: you cannot ignore the mental health of your employees. It's no longer possible - if it ever was - to ignore the rest of our lives while being productive at work. The authors of a new paper by Holmes Murphy, MindWise Innovations, and CSDZ aim to introduce the basics of behavioral health to business leaders and offer concrete strategies for promoting a caring workplace culture.
EconomyPasadena Journal

Is Money the Only Measure of Success?

“If all I’m measured on is money, this is not the job for me.” These are the words shared with us by a nonprofit professional with years of fundraising experience. But the organization he works for measures him on how much money he brings in, not on any of the other aspects of fund development and fundraising. What do you think? Is money the only measure of success? How do you measure fundraising success?
Industryfreightwaves.com

Fighting excessive detention time focus of TCA webinar

Did you know that according to FreightWaves, the bill for uncompensated detention in the trucking industry could be as high as $25 billion in lost productivity and economic opportunity?. Is your company ready to tackle this issue head-on? TCA and True Load Time are ready to help. Make plans to...
Berkeley, CAshin-ibs.edu

Master of Divinity Application

To begin your application for the Master of Divinity program, enter your name and contact information in the form below. Once you click “submit,” you’ll be directed to our student information portal, Populi. You’ll receive an email from the Populi system with a link to your application so you can make changes or collect more information before submitting the complete application.

Comments / 0

Community Policy