Lee A. Wagner, 59

Minneapolis/Blue Earth – Lee Allan Wagner, age 59, of Minneapolis, previously of Blue Earth, passed away on June 30, 2021. Lee was born on March 20, 1962, youngest of four boys, to Wayne and Genevieve Wagner in Blue Earth. He grew up in Blue Earth and graduated from BEA high school where enjoyed participating in many sports. His love for sports continued throughout his life; going to Wild games with his daughter Emma, and playing softball with his friends for many years. His life was filled with many passions; a love of music, movies and an innate talent for storytelling brought joy to everyone he knew. To him, there was no greater happiness than spending time with family and friends at a lake house or concert. After high school, Lee wrestled for Rochester Community College before moving to UW- River Falls where he met his future wife Lisa. His wonderful way with people helped him excel in a full career in sales.