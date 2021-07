The MSI Optix G273QF gaming monitor has been discounted today to £222.50, which is £26 cheaper than we've ever seen it before - and way below its similarly specced rivals. This 27-in 1440p 165Hz model is actually part of the same breed of Fast IPS gaming monitors like the LG 27GL850 and Dell S2721DGF, both of which are popular choices for the category and retail for north of £300, so this kind of price is really unprecedented!