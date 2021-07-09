Exclusive: Wells Fargo looks for new Winter Park office space
Overall, there has been a 13.6% increase in office leasing year over year, a positive sign for the sector that initially struggled during the pandemic.www.bizjournals.com
Overall, there has been a 13.6% increase in office leasing year over year, a positive sign for the sector that initially struggled during the pandemic.www.bizjournals.com
The Orlando Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/orlando
Comments / 0