Nevada DMV unveils new design for driver's licenses

The next new driver’s license or ID card you get from the Nevada DMV will have a new look and updated security features, according to the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles. A rollout of the new Nevada Driver’s License begins July 12 and will continue through July and August.

“Our new licenses and ID cards are sleek and modern but still pay homage to Nevada's heritage. They also have enhanced security features that help protect Nevadans against identity theft and aid our law enforcement agencies,” said DMV Director Julie Butler.

The new design will be phased in at each of the 18 DMV offices across the state as the camera equipment at each location is upgraded.

Cards issued by the Sahara office in Las Vegas will feature the new design beginning July 12. The Reno office will begin issuing the new design on July 14. DMV Online Services will convert to the new cards no later than Aug. 1. All DMV offices will be issuing the new credential by Sept.1. All cards will continue to be mailed to customers.

Features

The new license was designed by a committee of DMV experts working closely with the Nevada Highway Patrol, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, other law enforcement agencies and the DMV’s card production partner, Idemia.

Nevada’s “Battle Born” insignia is featured prominently on the front of the license and is complemented by the year of Nevada statehood, 1864.

To capture the diversity and sheer growth of the state, the card design team incorporated two Nevada skylines. The front of the card features the Las Vegas skyline while the back of the card proudly displays Carson City. The back of the card gives an artistic interpretation of the Sierra Nevada Mountains and the Playa in the Black Rock Desert to provide a unique portrait of Nevada.

One unique touch is that the federal Real ID marker has been changed from a gold circle to the outline of Nevada.

Security

The card contains top-of-the-line overt and covert security features. Those features are embedded throughout the card, with some personalized to the cardholder. The card adheres to, and in some cases, exceeds, all federal security standards to protect Nevadans for the life of the credential. The new credential’s increased security features include:

A laser engraved ghost image repeated from the photograph

A laser ablation or etching of the card holder’s initials and year of birth over the top of the driver photograph

The holder’s date of birth is restated in larger type with a raised feel

The background features a guilloche security design with waves and patterns printed in very fine lines that are not able to be scanned or easily reproduced

High resolution, “split fountain” printing in which the background colors fade from blue to green and back to blue across the face of the card

What about my current license?

Previously issued credentials are still valid until the expiration date listed on the card. Individuals are not required to replace their current driver’s license or ID card unless their current credential is expiring, the holder needs a duplicate card or there is a need to update the information such as a name or address change.

The Nevada DMV unveiled the current design in 2008 and made significant modifications to it in 2014.

See Driver’s Licenses Designs on the DMV website for more information.