Atelier Online: Alchemist of Bressisle is a mobile RPG launched for both Android and iOS devices on Global on the 9th of July, 2021 by Koei Tecmo. After its release in Japan in October 2018, a new trailer being released on April 2, 2021, had hinted at a global release of Atelier Online. If you’re familiar with the Atelier series than, you might find the mechanics and working of this online game similar to the previous games. It would have a similar combat system, a similar world, and features the alchemy mode, for which it was so popular. Since the game does feature a gacha system that allows you to spin for allies and equipment alike, we’ll start up this Atelier Online Reroll guide explaining how this works, then move on to what rerolling is, and how to reroll efficiently in the game.