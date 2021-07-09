Cancel
F1 2021 Drops A Launch Trailer Ahead Of Release

By Gavin Sheehan
bleedingcool.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCodemasters and Electronic Arts have released a brand new launch trailer for F1 2021 as the game is set to be released next week. The look and feel of this game makes everything about the world of F1 racing pop, as the trailer takes you from the garage to the pit to the track and beyond as you get about as realistic of an experience as you can in a video game tied to the sport. Enjoy the game when it drops on July 13th, but for now, check out the trailer below.

