Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

New ‘Snake Eyes’ Trailer Pokes Fun at Old G.I. Joe PSAs

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Perhaps as a means to make a violent action cartoon a little more palatable to parents, every episode of the old G.I. Joe show ended with a public service announcement where members of the Joe team would teach kids a lesson about safety. Each concluded with the characters saying “Knowing is half the battle!” which became a trademark catchphrase for the series — and the PSAs themselves have been endlessly spoofed in the years since.

squatchrocks.com

Comments / 0

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Duluth, MN
748
Followers
2K+
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://squatchrocks.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Golding
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snake Eyes#Psas#Paramount#Psa#Japanese#Arashikage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Country
Japan
News Break
Cartoons
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesFirst Showing

Fun Teaser Trailer for Pixar's New Giant Red Panda Movie 'Turning Red'

"Let the fun begin…!" Pixar has revealed the first teaser trailer for the next original animation project called Turning Red, marking the feature directorial debut of Chinese-Canadian filmmaker Domee Shi. She also directed the beloved Pixar short film Bao, which played in front of Incredibles 2 in 2018, and later won an Academy Award as well. Here's the concept for this: a 13-year-old girl turns into a giant red panda whenever she gets too excited. Which is, apparently, all the time! Beyond that, we're not sure where the story is going. Sandra Oh voices Mei Lee's protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming. And Rosalie Chiang voices Mei Lee, the girl at the center of the film. Of course, this is a hilarious and badass first look, especially with the Backstreet Boys song "Larger Than Life". Ha! What a fun introduction to this original Pixar movie.
TV & VideosPosted by
Forbes

New ‘Snake Eyes’ Video Is Hilarious And Educational

We are two weeks out from the theatrical debut of Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, which is the occasion for this frankly delightful bit of meta-marketing. The 77-second clip is of course fashioned like the infamous “public service announcement” epilogues that capped every episode of the 1980’s G.I. Joe cartoon. G.I. Joe wasn’t the only mid-80’s afternoon toon to do this. The PSA trope became most closely associated with G.I. Joe, partially due to the “Knowing is half the battle!” catch-phrase that became synonymous with the entire G.I. Joe brand.
Comicsramascreen.com

SNAKE EYES | New Featurette & Stop-Motion Piece

Prepare for battle with the cast of SNAKE EYES in this new training featurette. And from Stoopid Buddy Stoodiios comes also this stop-motion SNAKE EYES PSA Yo-Joe!. SNAKE EYES IS ONLY IN THEATRES, DOLBY CINEMA AND IMAX JULY 23, 2021. Paramount Pictures and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures and Skydance Present. In Association...
MoviesComicBook

Snake Eyes Movie Tickets on Sale Announced With Hilarious GI Joe Toy Video

With just two weeks to go before the feature film arrives in theaters, Paramount Pictures has announced that advanced tickets for Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins are now on sale (Fandango) and they've done it in the best way possible. The news came in the form of a stop-motion video, animated with G.I. Joe action figures and with plenty of moments that parody the classic PSAs that featured the characters (and were famously spoofed in the early 00s online). In the video are some hilarious meta jokes including the kids asking: "There's a Snake Eyes movie?" and Henry Golding correcting a Cobra stooge that calls the film a "reboot" with "It's an origin story!" Check it out below!
Paramount, CAcomicmix.com

New Snake Eyes Featurettes

Paramount Pictures has released two new looks at the forthcoming Snake Eyes film, which opens July 23 and already has co-creator Larry Hama’s seal of approval. Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins stars Henry Golding as Snake Eyes, a tenacious loner who is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing something he’s been longing for: a home. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes’ honor and allegiance will be tested – even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him. Based on the iconic G.I. Joe character, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins also stars Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Úrsula Corberó as Baroness, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Tahehiro Hira as Kenta and Iko Uwais as Hard Master.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Snake Eyes: The Origin Mid-Credits Scene Revealed

Next week Snake Eyes: The Origin will be released in the United States, and today we learned that it will feature a mid-credits scene. Next weekend, we will know if the GI Joe films have a future or not, when it opens in theaters. Snake Eyes: El origen, film with which Paramount seeks to restart the franchise.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

A New G.I. Joe Animated Series Might Be in the Works

Does anyone remember how many characters came and went during the animated G.I. Joe series? The number was in the hundreds since every now and then the show would introduce another two or three or twenty, depending on how things were going. From the grunt to the specialized members of the group, there were a LOT of action figures that hit the shelves, and it would appear that there are well over a hundred coming to the shelves now if they’re not already there. Obviously a lot of kids had their favorites and there would be several characters that might be left behind in favor of characters such as Snake Eyes, Storm Shadow, Cobra Commando, or many others. Now there’s word of another animated show coming to TV in 2022, with a second season to come in 2023. Even better is that the show will apparently bring back several favorite characters that people might remember from their childhood. The thing is that G.I. Joe has gone through a couple of different changes over the years, as have the toys, and the live-action movies have introduced even more changes. Getting back to what people remember might be nice for a change.
Video GamesGamespot

Watch Snake Eyes Star Henry Golding Play Fortnite As Snake Eyes

The coolest G.I. Joe character, Snake Eyes, is finally getting his own movie in just over a week. More importantly, though, Snake Eyes is getting a Fortnite skin, so it only makes sense that Henry Golding, who plays the character in Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, would sit down to play a few rounds as himself.
Moviesflickdirect.com

Win a Fandango Code To See SNAKE EYES: G.I. JOE ORIGINS In Theaters

Over fifty-five years ago, Hasbro created a new toy called G.I. Joe, which has gone on to become iconic in the world of toys. One of the members of Joe's team is a former soldier named Snake Eyes, whose specialties include Infantry and hand-to-hand combat. As we get ready for the SNAKE EYES: G.I. JOE ORIGINS movie to open in theaters on July 23, 2021, Paramount Pictures, in conjunction with FlickDirect, would like to offer some lucky winners two admit one Fandango codes to see the film with a friend in theaters.
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Snake Eyes Touts Advance Ticket Sales With a New Stop-Motion PSA

Snake Eyes Touts Advance Ticket Sales With a New Stop-Motion PSA. The classic G.I. Joe cartoon is beloved for many reasons, but the infamous public service announcements that ended almost every episode easily crack the top 10. In each episode, the Joes would meet new impressionable youngsters and instill valuable life lessons. Now, Snake Eyes is carrying on that tradition with a special PSA of its own. To remind fans that advance tickets for the film are now on sale, Paramount has released a new teaser that hearkens back to the franchise’s ‘80s roots. Check it out for yourself below.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Netflix Original Movie GUNPOWDER MILKSHAKE Is Flashy Candy-Coated Action - MOVIE REVIEW

Gunpowder Milkshake is a Netflix Original movie by director Navot Papushado and stars Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, and Paul Giamatti. Playing off the success of ultra-violent actioner John Wick, this film puts a more stylized spin on your typical revenge movie. But is this a must see or is the candy-coated flashiness too much to handle?
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Trailers & Clips: God, Eagle, Snake, Jungle

RLJE Films has premiered the official trailer for the Elijah Wood and Luke Kirby-led thriller “No Man of God”. The story follows an FBI analyst (Wood) as he dives into the twisted mind of one of America’s most notorious serial killers, Ted Bundy (Kirby), in his final years on death row.
Moviesramascreen.com

New Trailer For JOE BELL Starring Mark Wahlberg

Check out this official 2nd trailer for JOE BELL movie starring Oscar nominee Mark Wahlberg. Roadside Attractions will release JOE BELL only in theaters July 23rd, 2021. Starring Mark Wahlberg, Connie Britton, Reid Miller, Gary Sinise. From filmmaker Reinaldo Marcus Green (MONSTERS AND MEN; upcoming KING RICHARD), along with the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy