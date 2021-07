Redmi is Xiaomi’s sub-brand focused on affordable phones, but Xiaomi also releases affordable phones at the same level as some Redmi phones under its main smartphone series. We are talking about the Lite variants of the Mi series, the last of which is the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite. A lot of people are wondering whether they should choose the most advanced Redmi phones or the most affordable Mi phones in the same price range, and that is the reason why we decided to publish this comparison. We compared the specifications of the Redmi Note 10 Pro to the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite in order to establish which one is the best.