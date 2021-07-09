Cancel
Xperia 1 IV rumor tips a Pixel 6-like 50 MP main camera for the future Sony flagship along with a misleading release date

By Daniel R Deakin
Cover picture for the articleAn intriguing but definitely salt-pinching claim has been made by a tipster known as Nodar Sikharulidze about “Sony’s new flagship”. The commenter has focused on the Xperia line in the past, stating that a mystery dummy smartphone shown in adverts for the Sony WF-1000XM4 headphones revealed the actual design for the Xperia 1 IV. While it was more likely simply a random prop or computer-edited Xperia 1 III, it may have also been a hint at what Sony has got lined up for its next top-of-the-range Xperia.

