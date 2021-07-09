Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Trailer for AMC's 1850s Arctic Whale Expedition Series THE NORTH WATER with Collin Farrell

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMC+ has released an intense first trailer for its thrilling new series The North Water. The show is set in the late 1850s in the artic, and it stars Jack O’Connell (Unbroken, Godless), Colin Farrell (In Bruges, True Detective), and Stephen Graham (Line of Duty, Boardwalk Empire). Set in Hull,...

geektyrant.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Graham
Person
Colin Farrell
Person
Andrew Haigh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc#1850s#The Arctic#Amc#Line Of Duty#Harpooner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriestellyvisions.org

The Trailer for 'The North Water' Promises Dark Whaling Drama

The trailer for the upcoming AMC+ limited series The North Water is here and it promises a dark story about the brutality of humanity set against a stunning frozen Arctic wasteland. Full of blood, snow, and ominous music, the setting immediately calls to mind AMC's 2018 period series The Terror,...
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

EPIX’s “Chapelwaite” Series Full Trailer

EPIX has released the full trailer for “Chapelwaite,” an 1850s set series adaptation of Stephen King’s novella “Jerusalem’s Lot” which is in itself a prequel to his renowned early novel “Salem’s Lot”. Oscar-winner Adrien Brody stars as Captain Charles Boone, a widower who relocates his family of three children to...
TV Seriestvinsider.com

Jack O’Connell Braves the Arctic in ‘The North Water’ Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Get ready to hit the arctic seas in AMC+’s upcoming drama The North Water, set to debut Thursday, July 15. The series starring Jack O’Connell (Unbroken), Colin Farrell (True Detective), and Stephen Graham (Line of Duty) is based on the acclaimed novel by Ian McGuire, and follows the story of O’Connell’s Patrick Sumner, a disgraced army surgeon who signs up for a whaling expedition to the Arctic as the ship’s doctor.
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

“Kingdom: Ashin of the North” Series Trailer

Netflix has released a full trailer for “Kingdom: Ashin of the North,” a 92-minute special episode of the South Korean zombie period action-drama. The feature highlights the beginning of the outbreak which gets triggered by one woman named Ashin (Jun Ji Hyun), the mysterious heir to the Northern Yeojin tribe village, and her quest for bloody revenge against those who destroyed it.
Dallas, NCCharlotteObserver.com

What to Watch Thursday: ‘Dr. Death’ true crime podcast is now a dramatic series

Dr. Death (Peacock) - This new series, inspired by the terrifying hit true crime podcast from Wondery, stars Joshua Jackson as the real-life Christopher Duntsch, a rising star in the Dallas medical community. Young, charismatic and ostensibly brilliant, Dr. Duntsch was building a flourishing neurosurgery practice when everything suddenly changed. Patients entered his operating room for complex but routine spinal surgeries and left permanently maimed or dead. And as victims piled up, two fellow physicians — neurosurgeon Robert Henderson (Alec Baldwin) and vascular surgeon Randall Kirby (Christian Slater) — as well as Dallas prosecutor Michelle Shughart (AnnaSophia Robb), set out to stop him. The series explores the twisted mind of Dr. Duntsch and the failures of the system designed to protect the most defenseless among us. All eight episodes drop today. This. Is. Must. See. TV.
MoviesRochester Sentinel

Roush Review: A Harrowing Journey Into the Icy ‘North Water’

Here’s a cure for the sweltering dog days of summer: a journey into the icy Arctic, courtesy of an ill-fated whaling expedition replete with murder, treachery and the near-collapse of what passes for 1800s civilization. By the time the grueling journey into The North Water is over, your blood may well have run cold.
TV SeriesIGN

The North Water: Exclusive Official Trailer

Set in Hull, England, and on the ice floes of the Arctic in the late 1850s, the series tells the story of Patrick Sumner (O'Connell), a disgraced ex-army surgeon who signs up as the ship's doctor on a whaling expedition to the Arctic. But the ferocity of the elements is matched by the violence of his crew mates, particularly Henry Drax (Farrell), a harpooner and distinctly brutal force of nature. As the true purpose of the expedition becomes clear, confrontation between the two men erupts, taking them on a journey far from solid ground and way beyond the safe moorings of civilization. The North Water's location work took place primarily in the Arctic, shooting on the frozen seas north of the Svalbard Archipelago. The cast and production team sailed as far as 81 degrees north to film sequences in the pack ice, the furthest point north it is believed a drama series has ever filmed before. The North Water was made by See-Saw Films for the BBC. The North Water premieres on AMC+ on July 15, 2021.
TV SeriesIGN

The North Water Premiere Review - "Behold The Man"

The North Water premieres Thursday, July 15, on AMC+. The North Water, featuring Colin Farrell as a jagged, shaggy bogeyman harpooner ready to wreak havoc and Godless' Jack O'Connell as a disgraced military surgeon looking to skulk away from his past, sets up a claustrophobic story where it always feels like danger is constantly closing in, if not forever circling.
TV ShowsPosted by
Primetimer

AMC+'s The North Water makes the case for more TV shows set on boats

"With a few notable exceptions (yes Black Sails fans, I see you), boats have made scant appearances as settings on the small screen," says Jeva Lange. "The S.S. Minnow might be the most famous television boat of all time, but the majority of Gilligan's Island takes place at the castaways' more terrestrial compound. The most identifiable boat series otherwise is undoubtedly Love Boat, the romantic comedy that aired between 1977 and 1986 and exemplified why boats naturally loan themselves to TV, with their exotic port of calls conducive to weekly episodes; their crewmembers making for returning characters with rotating passenger guests spots; and their inexhaustible opportunities for drama despite their relatively small physical size (as any sailor will wryly confirm). Beyond a corny sitcom that aired three decades ago, though, there are few other popular examples of boats in television outside of reality TV, like Bravo's Below Deck franchise, which follows around the abnormally attractive crew of a superyacht during its charter season. The North Water's course, then, is sailed both literally and figuratively in uncharted waters. Based on Ian McGuire's 'blood-drenched' 2016 novel of the same name and directed by Andrew Haigh (45 Years), the five-part miniseries premiering Thursday might best be described as The Terror meets Moby-Dick meets The Lost City of Z, all by way of Joseph Conrad. Though only the first half of The North Water technically takes place aboard the Volunteer, the ship scenes are the high points in the front-loaded miniseries. Even in a story as dark and sordid as this, there is a romance to the Age of Sail that immediately sucks you in with its creaking wood and gimbaled kerosene lamps. The showrunner, Haigh, gives the Volunteer space to show off, too; in the background of every shot on deck there are men busy at work, while plentiful runtime is given to moments like raising sails (and seasickness), as well as to sublime exterior shots of the ship in the North Atlantic waters. The dexterity of the camerawork on deck also gives a strong sense of the boat as a lived-in physical space, something of a rarity in the few maritime shows that have come before it that have had to make do with sound stages."
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘The North Water’: Andrew Haigh’s Brutal Whaling Drama With Colin Farrell & Jack O’Connell Is Relentless, Yet Captivating [Review]

Relentless and brutal, Andrew Haigh’s “The North Water” is the story of two men who are practically of different species and how they bounce off each other in the middle of nowhere. Reportedly filmed further north than any other production in history, Haigh’s 5-part adaptation of the highly acclaimed novel by Ian McGuire premieres on July 15 on AMC+ and will likely migrate to the cable channel AMC eventually, just as “Gangs of London” did in 2021 after its 2020 AMC+ launch. “The North Water” is an unsparing, violent experience, one that’s so covered in ice that it could be used to cool off this summer. At times, the series’ intense realism can be almost overwhelming, but it is certainly never boring, and it’s further indication that the director of the great “45 Years” and “Lean on Pete” is a craftsman of the highest order.
TV Seriesheyuguys.com

Colin Farrell & Jack O’Connell star in dramatic first trailer for ‘The North Water’

AMC has debuted the first trailer for the upcoming series ‘The North Water.’. Based on the acclaimed novel by Ian McGuire, the five-part series tells the story of Patrick Sumner (O’Connell), a disgraced ex-army surgeon who signs up as ship’s doctor on a whaling expedition to the Arctic. But the ferocity of the elements is matched by the violence of his crewmates, with Drax (Farrell), a harpooner and distinctly brutal force of nature. As the true purpose of the expedition becomes clear, a confrontation between the two men erupts, taking them on a journey far from solid ground and beyond the safe moorings of civilisation.
TV & VideosComplex

Watch the Trailer for Complex’s New Series ‘Vintage Shopping’

Complex is taking audiences into the world of second-hand shopping—and its invited some notable names in music along for the ride. Next week, Complex will premiere its Vintage Shopping series hosted by Detroit-born model Jazzelle. The host will explore some of the hottest vintage stores around the city alongside celebrities like Princess Nokia, Theophilus London, and Guapdad 4000. The guests will go through each store’s offerings and assemble head-turning looks, all the while providing insight into their biggest style inspirations.
TV SeriesDelaware County Daily Times

Ayelet Zurer Joins Peter Ocko’s AMC Sci-Fi Series ‘Moonhaven’

Losing Alice actress Ayelet Zurer is set to star opposite Lost alum Dominic Monaghan in Peter Ocko’s new AMC sci-fi drama Moonhaven. Zurer will play Maite Voss, the political leader of Moonhaven, a utopian colony on the Moon that may hold the keys to preserving life on Earth. Chosen and beloved by its citizens, Maite embodies the lunar mission to save humanity from self-destruction. But, haunted by a troubled past, she is drawn into the madness that risks the future of Earth.
TV & Videospetapixel.com

Teens Snap Selfie At Exact Moment They’re Struck by Lightning

Three teens posed to take a selfie together when lightning struck the trio. That exact moment was captured on camera. Originally reported by the BBC, Rachel, Isobel, and Andrew Jobson were out for a bike ride when they paused under a tree near Hampton Court Palace in South London earlier this week. The three had stopped to both get out of the rain and allow Rachel, the eldest, to quickly use a nearby bathroom. When she emerged, the three siblings posed under a tree for a photo together before the heavens seemed to open above them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy