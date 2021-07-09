Cancel
SilverHawks Revival Series In Development with The Nacelle Company

By Jeremy Konrad
bleedingcool.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSilverHawks fans, sing it out loud with me: Wings of silver, nerves of steel! Announced today, The Nacelle Company, the team behind Disney+'s Behind The Attraction, Netflix's The Movies That Made Us, The Toys That Made Us, and Down To Earth with Zac Efron will bring the classic 80's property back to life in a new animated series. They are teaming with Super7, who now owns the SilverHawks IP, to bring us a new version of the metal-clad heroes sometime soon. The deal was reported on by Deadline.

We asked for it six years ago, and our prayers have been answered. ’80s animated series Silverhawks, a companion series from the folks of Rankin/Bass Productions, who gave 80s kids the iconic animated series, ThunderCats, is next in line for a revival. According to a report from Deadline, the series is getting revived, instead of getting a reboot. The difference? A revival can be a continuation of a series, whereas a reboot is a new take on the property.

