SilverHawks Revival Series In Development with The Nacelle Company
SilverHawks fans, sing it out loud with me: Wings of silver, nerves of steel! Announced today, The Nacelle Company, the team behind Disney+'s Behind The Attraction, Netflix's The Movies That Made Us, The Toys That Made Us, and Down To Earth with Zac Efron will bring the classic 80's property back to life in a new animated series. They are teaming with Super7, who now owns the SilverHawks IP, to bring us a new version of the metal-clad heroes sometime soon. The deal was reported on by Deadline.bleedingcool.com
