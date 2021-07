Photographers and Raspberry Pi enthusiasts interested in building their very own compact camera using the mini PC and the official Raspberry Pi High-Quality camera. The project has been created and designed by Ruha Cheng and her husband Penk Chen and has this week been published to the official Raspberry Pi Blog. As you can see from the image above the camera shell has been created using a 3D printer and finished with what looks like to be some self-adhesive wood effect vinyl to provide an awesome finish for the RUHA camera.