Guest editorial: Land east of Stadium Rd. vital to lake’s health

Why do we care in northwestern Ohio about wetlands? Lake Erie and its western basin have a toxic algae problem and when it gets bad, we are unable to drink its water. The Maumee River collects water from its creeks and streams and brings that water to Lake Eric at Maumee Bay. Pollution, particularly phosphorus from fertilizers and large farming operations, is considered a major part of the problem. Phosphorus runoff, particularly when there is fast moving water quickly flows into the Maumee River and hence our Bay. That results in summertime toxic algae blooms that impact and once even shut down our water supply.