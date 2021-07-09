Cancel
Syracuse, NY

After Proactive Home Unit Inspection, Mayor Walsh Reinstates Unfit Declaration for Common Areas at Skyline Apartments

By Urban CNY News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeclaration clears the way to again stop public rent payments at the James Street complex. Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh today reinstated the unfit for occupancy declaration in the common areas at the Skyline Apartments at 753 James Street. The declaration came after a proactive spot inspection of the 365-unit apartment complex by Mayor Walsh’s HOME (High Occupancy Monitoring and Enforcement) Unit. The inspection identified unsanitary conditions in building stairwells and an inoperable elevator.

