After Proactive Home Unit Inspection, Mayor Walsh Reinstates Unfit Declaration for Common Areas at Skyline Apartments
Declaration clears the way to again stop public rent payments at the James Street complex. Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh today reinstated the unfit for occupancy declaration in the common areas at the Skyline Apartments at 753 James Street. The declaration came after a proactive spot inspection of the 365-unit apartment complex by Mayor Walsh’s HOME (High Occupancy Monitoring and Enforcement) Unit. The inspection identified unsanitary conditions in building stairwells and an inoperable elevator.www.urbancny.com
