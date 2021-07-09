Vegan Bacon Flavor, a Healthy Cookie. Here are the Best Vegan Products to Buy

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. There came a point, sometime in late 2019 or early 2020, when the balance in the frozen aisle seemed to tip. In some parts of Brooklyn, anyway, vegan ice creams now outnumber the cow-made stuff. And unlike the ’70s era look that previously plagued these vegan options, the current roster of plant-based cartons looks goooood. But savvy branding doesn’t always equal delicious, as I must remind myself. I love an arbitrary food challenge, so I set out to try as many nondairy ice creams as I could get my spoon into. My freezer got pretty chaotic, but I persevered through the too hard, too watery, and too banana-y to find the best vegan pints out there. Whether you’re a fro-yo stan or an EVOO enthusiast or an eco-warrior looking to cut back on animal products, these have you covered.