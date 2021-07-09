Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

A Texas Producer Suffered a Horrifying Accident. Paul Cauthen and Others Are Singing to Help

By Jeff Gage
Posted by 
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jeff Saenz got home late the night of June 1st. He’d spent a long day at Modern Electric Sound Recorders, the recording studio he owns in Dallas, Texas, and was just settling in with his family when the power went out a little after 10 o’clock. Like many of his neighbors up and down the street, Saenz stepped outside to investigate. What happened next nearly killed him: While walking through his yard, he came in contact with a downed electric line in the dark and got electrocuted.

www.rollingstone.com

Comments / 4

Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Dallas, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Dallas, TX
Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Cobb
Person
Kris Kristofferson
Person
Leon Bridges
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patrick Bedford#Accident#Parkland Hospital#Icu#Delta Spirit#A R#Warner Bros#Gents#Newport Folk Fest#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

See John Mayer Perform ‘Sob Rock’ Songs on ‘Fallon’

John Mayer celebrated the arrival of his new album Sob Rock Thursday night with a visit to The Tonight Show, where the singer performed two tracks from his just-released LP. Performing virtually from a panoramic soundstage, Mayer and his band delivered the acoustic ballad “Shouldn’t Matter But It Does” along with the Eighties-indebted single “Last Train Home.”
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

See Tedeschi Trucks Band Cover Derek and the Dominos Songs on ‘CBS This Morning’

Tedeschi Trucks Band marked the release of their live album Layla Revisited (Live at Lockn’) by performing three Derek and the Dominos songs for CBS This Morning’s Saturday Sessions. Performing from a New Haven, Connecticut’s Westville Music Bowl, Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks and company covered “Bell Bottom Blues,” “Why Does Love Got to Be So Sad?” and (in front of an audience) “Key to the Highway” from Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs; Tedeschi Trucks Band’s Layla Revisited is a full-album live performance of that classic LP — featuring Eric Clapton, Duane Allman, Bobby Whitlock and more — recorded live at...
Texas StatePosted by
Rolling Stone

An Abortion Provider Discusses His Biggest Fears Over Texas’ Abortion ‘Bounty’ Law

Dr. Bhavik Kumar has been a Texas abortion provider for six years, with the last two at the Planned Parenthood Center for Choice in Houston, Texas. He started practicing shortly after House Bill 2 — the last Texas abortion law to go all the way to the Supreme Court before it was struck down as unconstitutional — went into effect. In the three years between the law’s passage and the Supreme Court’s decision, HB2 forced roughly half of Texas’ abortion providers to shut their doors.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Sam Williams Previews New Album With Keith Urban Collaboration ‘Kids’

Sam Williams, the grandson of country music’s forefather Hank Williams Sr., has announced his debut album. Glasshouse Children, a collection of 10 songs, will be released August 20th on Mercury Nashville. But sparse country like his grandfather’s “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” this is not. Sam Williams works in lush, immersive dream-pop country. His new song “Kids,” featuring Keith Urban on guitar, is awash in sweeping production. The through-line is Williams’ plaintive voice, full of longing and vulnerability. “We want to feel connected so we pretend to care/cause we’re so freaked out when nobody’s there,” he sings. The Cadillac Three’s Jaren...
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Jesse Saunders Reimagines Sister Sledge’s ‘We Are Family’

Vanguard house producer Jesse Saunders has released a new version of Sister Sledge and Nile Rodgers’ iconic disco hit “We Are Family,” featuring vocalists Tasha LaRae, Carla Prather, Kathy Brown, and Cassandra Lucas. In a statement, Saunders wrote that he wanted to create his own version of the song to...
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Celine Dion Reschedules Remaining North American Tour Dates to 2022

Celine Dion has announced that the remaining North American tour dates on her Courage World Tour — originally rescheduled to August 16th through September 24th, 2021, due to the Covid-19 pandemic — have once again been rescheduled to March 9th through April 22nd, 2022. “I know how frustrating it is for my fans, with all the postponements that have taken place these past 18 months,” Dion said in a statement. “My team and I are still concerned about everyone’s safety this summer even though the situation has dramatically improved. We all feel 100% comfortable that things will be very safe next...
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

George Strait, Garth Brooks to Sing for Charley Pride in ‘CMT Giants’ Tribute

Charley Pride, the Country Music Hall of Fame member who died from complications related to Covid-19 last year, will be remembered with an all-star musical special. CMT Giants: Charley Pride, premiering August 25th at 9 p.m. ET on CMT, pays tribute to the “Kiss an Angel Good Mornin’” singer through a series of performances and interviews. Along with appearances by Pride’s son Dion and his widow Rozene, CMT Giants includes performances by George Strait, Garth Brooks, Lee Ann Womack, Darius Rucker, Wynonna, and Alan Jackson. Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton, and Luke Comb with Robert Randolph and Reyna Roberts represent the new...
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Cinderella Guitarist Jeff LaBar Dead at 58

Jeff LaBar, best known as the guitarist for glam metal band Cinderella, has died. His son Sebastian confirmed the news on Wednesday via a social media post. He was 58. The cause of death was not disclosed. “My father, my hero, my idol, passed away today. I’m currently at a...
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Polo G Drops New ‘Toxic’ Video

Polo G has dropped the new music video for “Toxic,” the latest single from his chart-topping album Hall of Fame. The video finds the rapper and his crew hanging around in Miami, with Polo G spotlighting key lyrics like “20 chains, nine figures, just to hit the stage.”. The rapper...

Comments / 4

Community Policy