Anonymous — Whe the selfie camera is active you watch the square. So is more secure than other solutions as you can watch when the camera is active. When the display is active with the area of the camera iluminated, even if the software active the camera, can't take external images or record video, only light from the display so you are safe. You don't now if a regular camera is active, but you can watch it with an under display camera due how it works.