Go for Greek-Inspired Cuisine at Mazi
George and Eleny Zeppos have done it again. Their fine-dining gem, Mazi, sparkles like water dancing brightly on the Mediterranean Sea. Located right in West Reading — with white-linen topped tables both outdoors and indoors — this Greek-themed New American Cuisine restaurant adds an elegant-yet-comfortable vibe to complement Penn Avenue’s lovely stores, unique boutiques and appealing gathering spaces. Its name is pronounced Mah-zee, with an accent on the “zee.”berkscountyliving.com
