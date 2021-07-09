Go for Greek-Inspired Cuisine at Mazi

After well over a year of attempting to make three meals — and snacks — a day at home, we have fallen into a deep cycle of food fatigue. Too often, when it's time to grocery shop for the week ahead, we find ourselves racking our brains for ideas, falling back on the same mainstays, or heck, figuring we'll just have oatmeal for dinner this time. These five simple, summery dinner recipes recently came to our rescue, so we have a hunch they might be able to do something about your funk, too. Bon appetit!