South Boston Development News: 54 Compact Apartments coming to B Street

More changes coming to the neighborhood

An old auto-repair shop could be replaced with a six-story building with 54 “compact” apartments. According to Universal Hub, Real Estate Capital has filed plans under the city’s “compact living” pilot to replace 34 B Street with a $13million building. What exactly is the compact living pilot? Well, it’s a new program where developers can build much smaller units with less parking on site with the goal to make the pricing more “affordable.”

The proposed plan includes 14 studios of between 311 and 393 square feet.19 one-bedrooms would range between 496 and 620 square feet. Plus 21 two-bedrooms would be between 657 and 818 square feet. There will also be 4000 square feet of interior space and a 2200 square foot roof deck/garden. There will be NO parking spots.

You can read more details about this project here.