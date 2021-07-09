Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

South Boston Development News: 54 Compact Apartments coming to B Street

By Maureen Dahill
Posted by 
Caught in Southie
Caught in Southie
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48TaX8_0asFJx6800

More changes coming to the neighborhood

An old auto-repair shop could be replaced with a six-story building with 54 “compact” apartments. According to Universal Hub, Real Estate Capital has filed plans under the city’s “compact living” pilot to replace 34 B Street with a $13million building. What exactly is the compact living pilot? Well, it’s a new program where developers can build much smaller units with less parking on site with the goal to make the pricing more “affordable.”

The proposed plan includes 14 studios of between 311 and 393 square feet.19 one-bedrooms would range between 496 and 620 square feet. Plus 21 two-bedrooms would be between 657 and 818 square feet. There will also be 4000 square feet of interior space and a 2200 square foot roof deck/garden. There will be NO parking spots.

You can read more details about this project here.

Comments / 0

Caught in Southie

Caught in Southie

Boston, MA
1K+
Followers
768
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

Caught in Southie brings you the latest neighborhood news about South Boston, MA. Rich in history, even richer in characters, South Boston is the best place to live. From its gritty roots to its influx of new residents, it is the melting pot of all you want a city to be. We live and breathe Southie – that’s our mission.

 https://caughtinsouthie.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universal Hub#Real Estate Capital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Hays, KSPosted by
Hays Post

Developer seeks to turn Hays parish center into apartments

A proposal to turn the former St. Joseph Parish Center in Hays into apartments will come before the Hays Area Planning Commission in August. The commission will hear a joint application from the Catholic Dioceses of Salina, which owns the property, and developer Todd Co. LLC to change the zoning on the property from public institutional zoning to multi-family residential zoning.
Grand Junction, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Developer envisions apartments for old City Market

While road crews work to transform downtown’s busiest intersection, a Front Range developer is crafting plans to transform one of downtown’s biggest blights. Richmark Real Estate, a developer from the Front Range, is under contract to acquire the old City Market site at 200 Rood Ave. and a neighboring parcel, with an eye toward building hundreds of apartments. Not only will this add more housing downtown but it also activates a long-dead property, both top issues for local leaders.
Encinitas, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Debate on Olivenhain apartment development continued to August

A controversial apartment complex proposed for the edge of the city’s Olivenhain community likely won’t win approval from the Planning Commission, but a final decision isn’t coming until next month. Late Thursday night, after hours of public testimony and numerous technology troubles, commissioners agreed to continue debate on the item...
Rochester, MNKIMT

Forté Living apartments coming to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.- More adult living options are coming to The Med City. Construction is underway on a new facility that will be opening on the northwest side of Rochester. Builders from the developer Stencil Group are working on Forté Living, an apartment complex aimed at people who are retired. The...
Marion County, FLocala-news.com

Lake Diamond developer hoping for re-approval of apartments

The developer behind the Lake Diamond and Golf and Country Club community is asking Marion County to approve a site plan after a previous approval expired. Rogers Engineering, on behalf of Diamond Ridge at Lake Diamond, will bring the issue before the Marion County Commission after having the matter heard by the Marion County Development Review Committee.
Westfield, INrebusinessonline.com

TWG to Develop $41M Apartment Community in Westfield, Indiana

WESTFIELD, IND. — TWG has unveiled plans to develop a $41 million apartment community within the Chatham Hills master development in Westfield, about 25 miles north of Indianapolis. The project will consist of 250 total units spread across two buildings. Units will vary in size from 750 to 1,400 square feet, and monthly rents will range from $1,100 to $1,750. Amenities will include a pool, grilling area, dog park, lounge area, yoga studio, business center and fitness center. First Financial Bank is providing project financing. Construction is expected to begin this month, and the first units are scheduled to open in summer 2023.
Utica, NY961theeagle.com

Olbiston Apartments On Genesee Street In Utica Are Not Fit To Occupy

Utica Mayor Rob Palmieri says the Olbiston Apartments on Genesee Street in Utica are no longer safe to live in. Palmieri says despite countless attempts the city has made to work with the owners of the apartments, there has been no good faith effort on their part to perform necessary repairs to the facility.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Bisnow

Manhattan Retail Leasing, Rents Hit New Pandemic Low

Manhattan’s retail market continued to falter last quarter in the worst three-month stretch since the pandemic began. Leasing volume was at its lowest point in at least the past three years, while asking rents have declined to a nadir for the past decade, according to CBRE's quarterly retail report. Only...
Los Angeles County, CACharlotteObserver.com

LA’s office market skid slows as workers trickle back

The Los Angeles County office rental market is showing early signs of stabilizing as businesses shed space at a slower pace in an apparent calculation that better times are ahead. Facing a shaky economy during the worst months of the pandemic, many companies pulled back on their office rentals by...
San Francisco, CAsocketsite.com

Visualizing All the Vacant Office Space in San Francisco

As we outlined yesterday, there is over 17 million square feet of vacant office space now spread across San Francisco, which is up from around 16 million square feet of vacant space three months ago and as compared to under 5 million square feet of vacant space at the start of last year.
Trafficdublinohiousa.gov

South High Street Streetscape Enhancements

Beginning Monday, July 26, 2021, the City will begin construction on the South High Street Streetscape Enhancement Project. During this project, the southbound lane of South High Street from West Bridge Street/S.R. 161 to John Wright Lane will be closed. This will include the on-street parking spaces on the west side of the road.
Real Estatespotonnewjersey.com

NJ Office Market Experiences Uptick in Q2 2021 Leasing

New Jersey showed the first signs of a recovery with office leasing totaling 714,000 square feet during the second quarter, according to CBRE's Q2 2021 New Jersey Office MarketView. While the market is still being impacted from the lingering effects of the pandemic, this uptick in leasing...
Real Estatehawaiipublicradio.org

Hawaiʻi Island: The Wrong End of the Real Estate Boom

Real estate sales are booming statewide. Now, homebuyers fleeing high prices are heading down the island chain. Hawaiʻi Island housing inventory is being squeezed up and down the market, and that includes rentals to everyday people. On Kauaʻi in June, the median home sale price swooped above $1.1 million, up...
Boston, MAboston.gov

Economic Development and Industrial Corporation of Boston d/b/a Boston Planning & Development Agency

1. Request authorization for the approval of the Minutes of the June 10, 2021 Meeting. 2. Request authorization to award Tentative Designation status to Ameresco, Inc. to facilitate the air rights lease for the development of a solar photovoltaic canopy above the Economic Development and Industrial Corporation of Boston parking garage located within the Raymond L. Flynn Marine Park and enter into lease negotiations.
Westport, CTDoingItLocal

Westport News: Street Closures

(Westport, CT) – The Westport Downtown Merchants Association will be holding an. outdoor downtown shopping event this Saturday, July 17th from 10:00 AM to 6:00. PM. This event will necessitate the closure of Main Street between Post Road East. and Avery Place as well as Elm Street between Main Street...
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Another apartment project coming to desert south of Strip

An Arizona apartment developer has acquired a desert tract several miles south of the Strip as more housing gets penciled for the area. The Wolff Co. purchased a 13-acre plot on Las Vegas Boulevard just south of Neal Avenue, near the M Resort, for $10.4 million, property records show. The sale closed late last month.
Boston, MAPosted by
Caught in Southie

South Boston Pedestrian/Traffic Safety Update

It’s been almost a month since the tragic car crash that killed father of two at the corner of N + Broadway. A community meeting took place the following week of the crash to discuss improvements to the dangerous intersection in addition to traffic/pedestrian safety in the neighborhood. You can read a recap here. At the meeting, a representative from the Boston Transportation Department stated that residents would see some short-term improvements to the intersection of N + Broadway including lines painted and the installation of flex posts. As of Wednesday, July 14th, nothing has been done while this intersection continues to be problematic.
Burlington, MArebusinessonline.com

Equity Residential Acquires 270-Unit Reserve at Burlington Apartments in Metro Boston

BURLINGTON, MASS. — Equity Residential, a Chicago-based REIT, has acquired The Reserve at Burlington, a 270-unit apartment community located northeast of Boston. Built in 2019, the property offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a clubroom lounge with a catering kitchen, a two-story fitness center, four elevated courtyards and a resort-style pool with an outdoor kitchen and bar. Simon Butler and Biria St. John of CBRE represented the sellers and developers, The Davis Cos. and Principal Real Estate Investors, in the transaction. The Reserve at Burlington was 96 percent occupied at the time of sale.
South Boston, VAyourgv.com

Public transportation getting another look in South Boston

The issue of expanded public transportation for South Boston and surrounding areas is getting another look courtesy of a planned partnership between the town of South Boston and the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT). South Boston Assistant Town Manager Dennis Barker told council Monday evening that town...

Comments / 0

Community Policy