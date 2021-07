If you live in Florida or are headed to Florida soon, you’re probably keeping tabs on Tropical Storm Elsa may impact the weather in the state for the next few days. We’re watching for updates on that and will be keeping you updated. In the past we’ve shared a look at what you need to know if a hurricane threatens Disney World, and even our thoughts on the best hurricane-ready hotels in Disney World. But, today we spotted something unique when we looked at some Disney World hotel menus, which could relate to the upcoming storm.