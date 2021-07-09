Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Kahlenberg’s work in immunology earns national accolades

presspublications.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn important aspect of Dr. Michelle Kahlenberg’s career has been training future immunologists and physician scientists. “Mentoring the next generation is one of the most satisfying aspects of my job,” says Dr. Kahlenberg. “There is a great need to grow translational and physician scientists as they are the intermediaries between the clinic and the research. When you find a person that has the right combination of interest and drive, they have to be nurtured and protected to allow the proper skill sets to grow.”

presspublications.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immunology#Gardening#Eagle Way Hall Of Fame#The Kahlenberg Laboratory#The U S Government#Inflammasome#Fmf#Eastwood High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Dupage County, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

College of DuPage's Innovation DuPage earns national award of excellence

The American Association of Community Colleges awarded College of DuPage's business incubator Innovation DuPage the 2021 Award of Excellence for Outstanding College/Corporate Partnership for its demonstrated success in advancing economic prosperity in the COD community. Serving as a business incubator, accelerator and training facility, Innovation DuPage unites startup founders and...
Murphys, CAledger.news

College Honors and Accolades

William Stewart Inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. William Stewart of Murphys, California, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Stewart was initiated at San Jose State University. Stewart is among approximately 30,000...
Elon, NCELON University

Elon earns accolades for experiential learning in 2022 Fiske Guide

The 2022 Fiske Guide to Colleges highlights Elon’s growing reputation as a national university with a focus on experiential learning. The Fiske Guide, in its 38th year, highlights more than 300 of the nation’s “best and most interesting universities, offering prospective students and their families exclusive academic, social and quality-of-life ratings for each school. Edited by Edward B. Fiske, former education editor for The New York Times, the guide is based on academic ratings, price category, quality of student life on campus and other factors.
Sciencewisc.edu

Vanessa Sperandio named chair of Medical Microbiology and Immunology

Vanessa Sperandio, PhD, an expert in the cellular interactions that take place between mammals and microbes, will join the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health as the chair of the Department of Medical Microbiology and Immunology. Sperandio will be arriving from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical...
Columbia, TNwilliamsonherald.com

Columbia State's respiratory care program earns national award

For the sixth consecutive year, Columbia State Community College’s respiratory care program has received the Distinguished Registered Respiratory Therapist Credentialing Success Award. “It is humbling to receive this award for six consecutive years,” said Cindy Smith, program director and assistant professor of respiratory care at Columbia State. “The challenges presented...
AgricultureFarm and Dairy

Ayars earns national dairy Pioneer Award

FORT ATKINSIN, Wis. — Four individuals are being honored with National Dairy Shrine’s Pioneer Award this year in recognition of their significant contributions to the dairy industry. This group will join past industry leaders whose portraits and stories are displayed in National Dairy Shrine’s Dairy Hall of Fame and Museum in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin.
Marquette, MIMining Journal

Northern’s Eyzaguirre earns National Association of Economic Educators award

MARQUETTE — Hugo Eyzaguirre, director of Northern Michigan University’s Center for Economic Education and Entrepreneurship, has received the 2021 Patricia Elder International Award from the National Association of Economic Educators. The award recognizes individuals whose outstanding and dedicated service and leadership have had a significant impact on the delivery or...
Medical Sciencewusf.org

USF Receives $70M To Continue Research Into Causes Of Diabetes

The National Institutes of Health has awarded the University of South Florida a $70 million grant to support research into the causes of Type 1 diabetes. NIH will award the funds over the next four years as part of an ongoing study into the influence of environmental factors in the development of Type 1 diabetes. Researchers at USF believe a variety of external risk factors may be associated with Type 1 diabetes, which was once considered primarily a genetic condition.
ScienceNature.com

Scale up rapid research autopsies for tissue immunology

Stephen A. Rawlings ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0003-3637-1447 0 ,. Antoine Chaillon ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0001-9490-3857 1 ,. Davey Smith ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0003-3603-1733 2 &. Sara Gianella ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-9927-0849 3. Stephen A. Rawlings. University of California, San Diego, California, USA. Antoine Chaillon. University of California, San Diego, California, USA. Davey Smith. University of California, San Diego,...
ScienceArkansas Business

UAMS Researchers Awarded $1.36M for Pregnancy Study

The National Institutes of Health has awarded a $1.36 million, four-year grant to researchers at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences to develop a non-invasive means of detecting weaknesses in a pregnant woman’s pelvic floor muscles that could lead to injury while giving birth. The principal investigators are Hari...
Scienceshorelineareanews.com

UW Medicine joins new National Institutes of Health effort on rare genetic conditions

UW Medicine has been selected as one of five leading genome sciences centers nationwide that will collaborate in a Mendelian Genomics Research Consortium. The National Human Genome Research Institute at the National Institutes of Health announced the formation and funding for the consortium today. The researchers will deploy innovative methods...
Tuscaloosa, ALua.edu

UA SafeState Program Earns National Award for Work During Pandemic

A University of Alabama program that helps businesses with federal workplace safety regulations was recently honored for its work to meet the needs of employers during the pandemic. The UA SafeState Occupational Safety and Health Consultation Program was recognized with the On-Site Consultation Achievement Recognition, or OSCAR award, by the...
Hilo, HIHawaii Tribune-Herald

UH-Hilo earns national accreditation of teacher program

The University of Hawaii at Hilo School of Education has been awarded its full seven years of accreditation by the Association for Advancing Quality in Educator Preparation. The Master of Arts in Teaching, Year 1 (licensure year), has been awarded full accreditation through June 30, 2028. Full accreditation acknowledges that a program prepares effective educators who continue to grow as professionals and has demonstrated the commitment and capacity to maintain quality.
Marion, VASouthwest Virginia Today

MSHS educator's work serves a national model

The work of one Smyth County educator is being used to teach others best practices around the country. Marion Senior High School teacher-librarian Kristie Jennings learned about the use of her work inadvertently. Fellow MSHS teacher Robin Prescott took part in a professional development webinar in April. During that online training, the instructor shared an image of three highly ranked school library websites. One of the three was MSHS. The others served schools in Texas and California.
Health ServicesMySanAntonio

AHN Cardiovascular Institute Earns Highest Accolades from American College of Cardiology, Society of Thoracic Surgeons for Excellence in Cardiac Care

PITTSBURGH (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Allegheny Health Network’s (AHN) Cardiovascular Institute has earned its latest accolades from the American College of Cardiology (ACC) and Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS) for the quality of its care across cardiac arrest and surgical care cases, respectively. AHN Jefferson and West Penn were named...

Comments / 0

Community Policy