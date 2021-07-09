Kahlenberg’s work in immunology earns national accolades

An important aspect of Dr. Michelle Kahlenberg’s career has been training future immunologists and physician scientists. “Mentoring the next generation is one of the most satisfying aspects of my job,” says Dr. Kahlenberg. “There is a great need to grow translational and physician scientists as they are the intermediaries between the clinic and the research. When you find a person that has the right combination of interest and drive, they have to be nurtured and protected to allow the proper skill sets to grow.”