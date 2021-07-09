Barbie Film Starring Margot Robbie Will Be Directed By Greta Gerwig

After months of rumors, we now know that Greta Gerwig will indeed direct the live-action Barbie film starring Margot Robbie for Mattel. Gerwig was previously brought on as co-writer for the film with Noah Baumbach. The hope was that she would indeed direct the film after strong critical acclaim and box office for her films Lady Bird and Little Women. In a new interview with British Vogue, Robbie confirmed the news that she would be directing, and Variety ran with the news today. The Barbie project was first announced in 2019 and has been in development since. Production will begin in 2022.