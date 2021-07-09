Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

New study says wearables like the Apple Watch can detect long-term COVID-19 symptoms

By Enrico Frahn
notebookcheck.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's not news that wearables like the Apple Watch (US$249 on Amazon) can detect signs of a COVID-19 infection fairly early. But as more and more people get vaccinated against the deadly virus, medical scientists are shifting their focus to helping millions of people who are suffering from long-term COVID-19 symptoms. As it turns out, smartwatches can assist in diagnosing and treating these conditions.

www.notebookcheck.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wearables#Covid 19 Symptoms#The Apple Watch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Apple
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Study investigates long-term sequelae of COVID-19 in hospitalized children

Researchers from ISARIC (International Severe Acute Respiratory and emerging Infection Consortium) pediatric Long Covid working group in the UK, Sechenov University and Z.A. Bashlyaeva Children's Municipal Clinical Hospital in Russia ran the largest study to date on children hospitalized with COVID-19. The study aimed to discover what the long-term effects...
ElectronicsApple Insider

Apple Watch, Fitbit could help patients track long-term COVID-19 recovery

Early research suggests that wearables like the Fitbit or Apple Watch could help track patient data as they recover from long-term side effects of COVID-19. A study published on Wednesday in the JAMA Network Open, seen by The New York Times, showed that Fitbit or Apple Watch data displayed physiological and behavioral changes that could last weeks or months after a coronavirus diagnosis.
Electronicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Fitbit: Wearables zeigen “Long-Covid”-Symptome

The long-term symptoms of a disease with Covid-19 can be detected with the help of wearables such as fitness watches and smartwatches. This is shown by study results that a research team from the Scripps Research Translational Institute in La Jolla has now published in the science journal JAMA Network Open have submitted.
SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Long COVID more likely in these people, study finds

In a new study from the University of Birmingham, researchers found the presence of more than five symptoms of COVID-19 in the first week of infection is significantly associated with the development of long COVID. The review summarizes current research on symptom prevalence, complications and management of long COVID. The...
Public Healthphysiciansweekly.com

Covid-19: 1-in-3 Patients Reported Long-Hauler Symptoms

Lingering fatigue, loss of taste and smell reported most often. Close to a third of people who experienced mild to moderate Covid-19 symptoms during the acute phase of the illness had lingering symptoms 7 to 9 months later, according to a follow-up study from Switzerland. Fatigue, loss of taste or...
Public Healthglamourmagazine.co.uk

The Delta Covid variant reportedly has three main symptoms you should look out for (and no, it's not a cough, fever or loss of taste/ smell)

The Delta variant of Coronavirus has caused infections to spike in the UK once again and has halted the roadmap out of lockdown, pushing back the preposed 'freedom day' of 21st June. 75,953 Delta cases were sequenced in the UK up to 16th June, up from 42,323 the week before, and the variant is reportedly responsible for 90% of UK Covid cases.
Sciencegentside.co.uk

Largest international study identifies over 200 long COVID symptoms

Scientists from University College London (UCL) conducted the largest international study to identify the possible symptoms of long COVID and they’ve found over 200 symptoms that's affecting 10 of the body’s organ systems. They surveyed almost 4,000 members from an online COVID support group called Body Politic, who reported symptoms...
Public Healthamericanpeoplenews.com

Wearables detect lingering effects of Covid-19 infection

People who were infected with Covid-19 experienced lingering effects for months, according to a study recently published in JAMA Network Open. Researchers at the Scripps Research Translational Institute followed people’s Covid-19 test results, symptoms and Fitbit data over the course of several months. Of 234 people who tested positive for the virus, many experienced lingering effects, including elevated heart rate, step count and sleep differences after their initial illness.
Electronicsidropnews.com

Apple Watch May Reveal Long-Term Negative Effects of COVID-19, New Research Suggests

Many medical researchers over the past year have undertaken studies to determine if the health sensors in the Apple Watch can be used to detect early signs of COVID-19. With the pandemic looking like it’s in the rear-view mirror, however, scientists have now begun to consider how Apple’s popular wearable can be used to help users recover from the aftermath of COVID-19.
Public Healthphillyvoice.com

Anemia may increase the risk of long COVID, research shows

People with anemia — the insufficient amount of red blood cells — are more likely to experience long-term COVID-19 symptoms even after the infection has been cleared from their immune system, researchers say. A new analysis of Mayo Clinic lab tests examined patients re-hospitalized with long-term COVID-19 symptoms. Anemia was...
ElectronicsMac Observer

Health and Fitness Siri Commands For Apple Watch

Apple Watch is a great tool for improving and monitoring health and fitness. These are a few of my favorite Siri commands to help you close your rings. How many steps have I walked today? – Opens the Activity app with the current step count at the top. What activity...
ElectronicsPocket-lint.com

Omron Complete home monitor can read your ECG alongside blood pressure, could help prevent strokes

(Pocket-lint) - Healthcare firm Omron has announced a 2-in-1 home device for simultaneous electrocardiogram and blood pressure monitoring. The Omron Complete is designed to help detect atrial fibrillation - rapid or irregular heart rates. This kind of arrhythmia is the most common cause of a stroke, so regular checks at home for those most at risk can pre-empt any later issues.

Comments / 0

Community Policy