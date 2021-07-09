New study says wearables like the Apple Watch can detect long-term COVID-19 symptoms
It's not news that wearables like the Apple Watch (US$249 on Amazon) can detect signs of a COVID-19 infection fairly early. But as more and more people get vaccinated against the deadly virus, medical scientists are shifting their focus to helping millions of people who are suffering from long-term COVID-19 symptoms. As it turns out, smartwatches can assist in diagnosing and treating these conditions.www.notebookcheck.net
