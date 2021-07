Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is running for governor of Arkansas, and Donald Trump keeps benefitting. In mid-April, Sanders hosted a campaign event at Mar-a-Lago. State filings released Thursday for the second quarter of 2021 show that her campaign paid the Palm Beach, Florida club, which Trump owns outright, $48,000 on April 9 for catering and an event venue. The expenditure made up 70 percent of what the Sanders campaign spent on events for the entire quarter.