So often, the trajectory for rising stars follows a familiar pattern. They burst onto the scene and are hailed as the Next Big Thing, an indefinite period filled with flowers and adulation. Soon enough though, the pushback begins. Sometimes it begins as a rumble, sometimes it’s an avalanche. It’s at this point the once-shiny new toy must respond, and this is often the moment those ingrained in the sport can tell whether this once-promising prospect is the real deal or something less than. That is where O’Malley’s career was heading into his fight against Thomas Almeida at UFC 260.