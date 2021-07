At the heart of hip-hop lies a spirit of resilience born of making something from nothing. The culture’s first creators were young, hungry, talented people without access to traditional tools who repurposed turntables, speakers, and old records into musical instruments. Some took that resourcefulness even further, creating sounds and rhythms with nothing more than their mouths, inventing the art of beatboxing. And no human beatbox exemplified that resilient spirit more than Biz Markie, the jolly MC with an outsized personality who made one of the most enduring songs to emerge from hip-hop’s golden age.