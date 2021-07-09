8 Artists Who’ve Had Breakout Moments at Auction This Summer

Last Thursday, a drawing of a bear’s head by Leonardo da Vinci sold for almost £8.9m with Christie’s in London, setting a new record price for a drawing by the artist. The previous record of £8.1m, for a drawing of a horse and rider, had been set two decades ago. But that’s understandable given that only a handful of drawings by the Renaissance master are still in private hands. They seldom appear at auction. Measuring just 7x7cm, da Vinci drew Head of a Bear in the early 1480s using a technique called silverpoint, where a stick of silver, rather like a proto-pencil, is carefully applied to a specially prepared piece of paper. But unlike a pencil, silverpoint doesn’t permit mistakes, so it requires a fine, delicate touch. Da Vinci learnt the technique while still in his youth from his mentor, Andrea del Verrocchio, himself a leading artist in Florence at the time. With it, da Vinci was able to undertake his famous detailed anatomical studies of the natural world.