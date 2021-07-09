Genshin Impact's new area Inazuma and game version 2.0 launch July 21
Open world battle grind 'em up Genshin Impact has revealed more information about its next major update and it's a big one. Mihoyo have gone and skipped a couple version numbers even, queuing up game version 2.0 for later this month. The next major map area Inazuma is nearly here and they've given quite and in-depth introduction to the next big area your Travelers will be exploring. It all launches on July 21st.www.rockpapershotgun.com
