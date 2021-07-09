Genshin Impact's new area Inazuma and game version 2.0 launch July 21

Genshin Impact 2.0 was officially revealed in a five-minute trailer earlier today. The trailer finally confirmed that players will be exploring the often spoken of, cherry blossom-laden area, Inazuma. The new locale isn’t all that was revealed as the move from version 1.6 to 2.0 will bring with it new enemies to battle against, new companions to add to your squad, and even some nice QOL and graphical updates. All of this is coming super soon on July 21st so it’s worth knowing exactly what you’re getting into.