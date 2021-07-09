Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Genshin Impact's new area Inazuma and game version 2.0 launch July 21

By Lauren Morton
rockpapershotgun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpen world battle grind 'em up Genshin Impact has revealed more information about its next major update and it's a big one. Mihoyo have gone and skipped a couple version numbers even, queuing up game version 2.0 for later this month. The next major map area Inazuma is nearly here and they've given quite and in-depth introduction to the next big area your Travelers will be exploring. It all launches on July 21st.

www.rockpapershotgun.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electro#Primogems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Genshin Impact
Related
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

What’s Coming in the Genshin Impact 2.0 Update?

Genshin Impact 2.0 was officially revealed in a five-minute trailer earlier today. The trailer finally confirmed that players will be exploring the often spoken of, cherry blossom-laden area, Inazuma. The new locale isn’t all that was revealed as the move from version 1.6 to 2.0 will bring with it new enemies to battle against, new companions to add to your squad, and even some nice QOL and graphical updates. All of this is coming super soon on July 21st so it’s worth knowing exactly what you’re getting into.
Video GamesPolygon

Genshin Impact’s enormous Inazuma update gets a release date and trailer

MiHoYo released a new trailer for the latest update of its free-to-play open world adventure, Genshin Impact, on Friday. The new look shows off the long-awaited Inazuma region in an expansion the studio is calling The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia. The 2.0 version will debut an entirely new region to explore, three new characters, and cross-save functionality between platforms. The update is scheduled to unroll on July 21.
Video Gamespsu.com

Genshin Impact 2.0 Preview Date Confirmed

Genshin Impact 2.0 is set to release soon, and a preview event for the biggest update to miHoYo’s live service hit yet has just been confirmed to be on July 9, 2021 at 8am ET / 5am PT / 1pm BT. This falls perfectly in line with recent rumours regarding...
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Genshin Impact 2.0 New "Epitomized Path" Weapon Wish System

Genshin Impact 2.0 is changing the way it handles Weapon Wishing, giving players a bit of choice in which 5-Star weapons they pull. The new Wish system still requires players to hit a certain pity before getting their weapon of choice, provided they do not happen to pull it by change.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Genshin Impact gets cross-progression with 2.0 update later in July

Genshin Impact gets cross-progression with the 2.0 update on 21st July, developer miHoYo has announced. That's cross-progression across all versions of the hit free-to-play open-world action RPG: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC and mobile. miHoYo said the 2.0 update, dubbed The Immovable God and Eternal Euthymia, also adds "more refined"...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Genshin Impact 2.0 Release Date: When is it?

Genshin Impact's 2.0 update is right around the corner, and many fans are excited for the chance to explore a new region and meet the characters they've been waiting for. MiHoYo released the Genshin Impact 2.0 livestream on Friday, giving fans their first glance into the upcoming region, Inazuma. Inazuma is the island nation of Electro, currently isolated from the rest of Teyvat and teeming with political conflict. It features a colorful cast of characters, from samurai to ninjas, several of which will be playable in patch 2.0.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Genshin Impact 2.0 Reveal Stream Airing This Friday

Genshin Impact update 2.0 will be revealed in an upcoming stream this Friday, July 9. Despite the numbering, this is the direct follow-up to the 1.6 update that went live last month. The announcement will confirm or deny the leaks and rumors surrounding the update’s content, which suggests that fans could be some major additions.
Video GamesInternational Business Times

'Genshin Impact's' Upcoming Events For Patch 2.0 Revealed

"Genshin Impact" 2.0 will have four events in total. Two events will be reruns of previous ones from past versions of the game. The list of events for “Genshin Impact 2.0” was recently revealed by miHoYo during its previous livestream, which showcased a couple of new events as well as two reruns for players who missed them.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Genshin Impact 2.0 update is bringing third major city Inazuma, 3 new characters, new quests, and more

Global interactive entertainment developer and publisher miHoYo has announced that its popular title Genshin Impact will launch the third of the game’s seven major cities on July 21, 2021. In the upcoming Genshin Impact version 2.0 update, The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia players will get to visit the brand-new Inazuma region, located across the sea. This area is ruled by the Electro Archon and has nurtured completely different cultures, creatures, and mysteries.
Video GamesPosted by
FanSided

Genshin Impact 2.0 Impressions: 5 biggest takeaways

Genshin Impact’s much awaited version 2.0 is on the horizon, and miHoYo did not hold back this time. There’s tons of new items, places to explore and characters in Inazuma, along with some great quality of life and gameplay improvements. Here are the five biggest takeaways from the Genshin Impact 2.0 reveal and what they could mean for the future of the game.
Video Gamesbluzz.org

All you need to know about Genshin Impact version 2.0 latest update

All you need to know about Genshin Impact version 2.0 latest update: Players around the world are all excited about the upcoming update of Genshin Impact. Genshin Impact tends to roll out their updates every six weeks or so. These updates generally introduce new characters and other activities to explore the fantasy world of Teyvat.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

HighFleet will flip its switches on Steam on July 27th

HighFleet is one of the game's I'm looking forward to most this year. It's a simulation game, but it's simulating fictional machinery: giant dieselpunk airships, which spew smoke and missiles. In between, there's exploration and diplomacy and diegetic interfaces. I'm quite excited that we now know it'll be out in...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Genshin Impact 2.0 Characters: Who's Getting Added?

Genshin Impact's 2.0 release is right around the corner, and many players are excited for the new cast of characters getting added to the game. MiHoYo broadcasted Genshin Impact's Version 2.0 livestream on Friday, giving players a first glance at the island nation Inazuma and the characters they can meet there. Inazuma features a captivating ensemble of friends and foes, from pyrotechnicians to pint-sized ninjas, and three of these characters will be playable in the new patch.

Comments / 0

Community Policy