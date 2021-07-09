Cancel
Dogfish Head Releases Docuseries Highlighting Goldbug Island Living Shoreline

By Holy City Sinner
holycitysinner.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDogfish Head Craft Brewery excitedly announces the launch of a four-episode “Mother Nature, Let’s Do This!” docuseries highlighting the East Coast conservation initiatives of The Nature Conversancy (TNC), one of the world’s leading conservation organizations. Now live on Dogfish Head’s website and YouTube channel, the docuseries follows Co-Founders Sam and Mariah Calagione as they embark on an eco-friendly road trip from Miami, Florida, home of the brand’s newest brewpub, to Dogfish Head, Maine, the brewery’s namesake region. Along their journey north, Sam and Mariah stop at various preserved lands and project sites to learn about the TNC’s East Coast conservation initiatives, speak to local environmental experts and explore Mother Nature’s splendors.

