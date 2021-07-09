Dogfish Head Releases Docuseries Highlighting Goldbug Island Living Shoreline

It has been oppressively hot recently, and while I like to enjoy some beverages, the heat sometimes makes it less enjoyable. When that happens, I tend to look for something on the lighter side, like a white beer or light wheat ale. On a recent trip to the distributor, I asked the employees what they would recommend for porch drinking. They sent me the way of IPAs, which I’m not usually a fan of (but I did find one I did enjoy), and also recommended Dogfish Head Brewery’s Namaste White.