Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Giant Pandas Are No Longer Considered An Endangered Species

By Bill Galluccio
Posted by 
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are now 1,800 giant pandas in the wild following major conservation efforts.

www.iheart.com

Comments / 1

iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

63K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giant Pandas#Endangered Species#Chinese#Nbc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Country
China
Related
AnimalsPosted by
AFP

Rare giant barking deer spotted in Cambodia

A critically endangered giant barking deer has been spotted in Cambodia for the first time, in a boost for the country's wildlife preservation efforts, officials said Friday. "This is the most exciting news for Cambodia and for the whole world that such a rare and most critically endangered species was discovered in Cambodia," he said.
WildlifePosted by
ScienceAlert

Wildlife Trade Brings Huge Risk of The Next Outbreak, Study of Over 800 Species Shows

The virus that causes COVID-19 was not the first pathogen to pass from animals to humans, and it surely won't be the last. And though we may never pinpoint the exact animal source of SARS-CoV-2, we can hone our (re)search strategies to prepare for the next one. To do just that, a new study has quantified the risk of naturally-circulating viruses jumping from their animal hosts, specifically mammals, into humans – with a focus on the global wildlife trade, both legal and illegal. One-quarter of mammals swept up in the wildlife trade host 75 percent of all known zoonotic viruses, but domesticated...
AnimalsBBC

Public urged to count butterflies after year of bad weather

People across the UK are being asked to take part in an annual count of butterflies amid fears they have been affected by poor weather this spring. TV naturalist Chris Packham said participating in the Big Butterfly Count could provide key research on the impact of climate change on wildlife.
Animalsmauinow.com

Pair of ʻAlalā to Serve as Ambassadors at Pana‘ewa Zoo for Endangered Species

A pair of ʻalalā or Hawaiian crows, will serve as ambassadors of the endangered species at an exhibit dedicated to recovery at the Pana‘ewa Rainforest Zoo. Next week, Pano Pau and Loli‘ana will begin greeting visitors to Hawai‘i island with their distinctive calls and their curious looks. “They are single males that are not going to be bred. Their genetics are pretty well represented within.
AnimalsPosted by
Vice

Mexico Just Doomed This Tiny Porpoise to Extinction

The vaquita—a wide-eyed porpoise whose mouth rests in a beckoning smile—has long been teetering on the edge of extinction, its small habitat besieged by illegal fishing. Now a change to Mexican regulations appears to spell the species’ doom. The rules will allow fishing in a tiny area where conservationists have spotted the last remaining vaquitas on Earth, believed to number around 10. The decision means that there is not a single spot left in its habitat in the upper reaches of the Gulf of California that offers effective protection for the small marine mammal, the world’s most endangered.
Petsstudyfinds.org

The ‘Jaws’ effect: Movies are hindering efforts to save endangered shark species

ADELAIDE, Australia — Few movies have made as big a cultural impact as the 1975 classic “Jaws.” It’s hard not to spend a day at the beach without the film coming to mind, and over four decades after its initial release it still shapes the way people think about sharks. While there’s no denying that sharks are quite intimidating, and dangerous, a new study is proclaiming that scary shark movies are seriously impeding conservation efforts that ensure this often-endangered animal doesn’t become extinct.
Animalsbaltimorenews.net

Zimbabwe NGO Sues Government Over Alleged Planned Export of Elephants

HARARE, ZIMBABWE - A Zimbabwean environmental group is suing the government over purported plans to export elephants to China, which the group says has subjected the animals to unhealthful conditions. In an application to Zimbabwe's High Court, Advocates4Earth is seeking to prevent the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority from...
Animalspublicradioeast.org

Native Catfish, Salamander Receive Protections As Endangered Species

It has been over a decade since the Center for Biological Diversity first petitioned the federal government to add the Carolina Madtom and the Neuse River Waterdog to the endangered species list. Effective today, both species are now federally protected. Ashlyn DeLoughy has this report. The streams that flow into...
AnimalsWBUR

Why Are Songbirds Across The U.S. Mysteriously Dying?

Listen: Naturalist Julie Zickefoose on the joy of birds. A mysterious disease has affected songbirds in many Eastern states this spring and summer. Scientists still haven’t figured out the cause. But while alarming, this isn’t unprecedented. Birds have faced die-offs in the past. And more broadly, birds throughout North America...
Animalsmymcr.net

Annual count spots more butterflies, fewer species in county

The Annual Piedmont National Wildlife Refuge/Rum Creek Wildlife Management Area 4th of July Butterfly Count was held Friday, June 25. This year marked the 27th anniversary of the survey. Prior to this year’s survey the question on the minds of the 13 men and women who participated in this year’s...
Strathmere, NJPosted by
WPG Talk Radio

Video Shows Shark On the Prowl Off Strathmere, NJ

I laugh (out loud) every time I see one of the stories about a shark that was "track right off the Jersey Shore." You can find out all about shark tagging and where the tagged sharks are "spotted" on the OCEARCH Shark Tracker website. Those sharks aren't really spotted - not with someone's eyes any way. It's more of an "electronic radar tracking."

Comments / 1

Community Policy