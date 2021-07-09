Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Um, Outdoor Voices Just Dropped a One-Shoulder Exercise Dress & We Love It More Than The Original

By Destinee Scott
purewow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAthleisure has seriously grown on us over the past year and our closets are definitive proof of it. From skorts to cropped sweatshirts, ribbed flare leggings and exercise dresses, comfort-first clothing has become our go-to. And now that there's a new one-shoulder exercise dress on the scene, we're wasting no time adding it to our growing collection. That's right, Outdoor Voices just dropped a new *one-shoulder* exercise dress based on its popular racerback exercise dress, and it's everything and more.

www.purewow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Outdoor Voices#Athleisure#Superform#Fyi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
ApparelByrdie

We Can't Stop Wearing Exercise Dresses—These Are the 7 Best

Exercise dresses are trending—and for good reason. The usual tank and shorts or leggings are a well-worn standard, but the workout (and athleisure) game deserves some fresh style. Exercise dresses are made of the same sweat-wicking, stretchable material we know and love all while being flowy, breezy, and versatile. (Wear it alone for tennis or your evening walk, or dress it up with vintage denim and your favorite white sneakers for dinner and drinks.)
Apparelpurewow.com

21 Pairs of Summer Pajamas for Women That Are Equal Parts Cool and Cute

Whether you’re the type that likes to blast the AC all night long, or prefer to leave the window open for a gentle breeze, getting a good night’s sleep in the summer is a tricky mix of finding just the right conditions for comfort. Summer blankets and cooling sheets can only do so much, now’s the time to swap those heavy flannel PJs for a light pair of summer jammies. Look for breathable materials like linen, cotton and silk, as well as soft modal blends that wick away sweat and humidity. Here, 21 summer pajamas for women you’ll actually be excited to slip into come bedtime.
Apparelpurewow.com

A Guide To Wedding Dress Codes and 8 Outfit Ideas That'll Work For The Big Day

Have you started to hear wedding bells again? Because we certainly have. Now that they’ve been given the green light, couples who’ve spent the past year patiently waiting are leaping at the opportunity to go get hitched. And if someone you know is planning for their upcoming nuptials, you’ve probably been checking your mailbox, excited to get your hands on your invite and RSVP to attend their big day.
ApparelHello Magazine

33 high street wedding dresses that look more expensive than they are

With weddings back on the cards for summer 2021, it's time to find your dream wedding dress. The high street has an ever-growing selection of incredible dresses with prices as little as £95, so where better place to search for 'the one'? Whether you are looking for a midi wedding dress for your low-key nuptials or want a slinky evening gown, discover our top picks of the best high street wedding dresses…
ApparelRefinery29

A Definitive Guide To The Best Casual Summer Dresses

While it’s technically true that any outfit revolving around a dress could be categorized as an easy, breezy, one-and-done look, not all frocks are created equally effortless. With humidity levels peaking right now, throwing on a lightweight summer dress and calling it a day feels like the correct move. But what even constitutes a casual summer dress, and what are the best styles for dressing nonchalantly in this heat?
Apparelpurewow.com

4 Ways to Wear a Skort in 2021 (And 1 That Dates You Immediately)

Just like flatforms, glossy lips and all our other favorite Y2K fashion trends, skorts are officially back en vogue. And we’re not surprised—it was only a small step to make from the trendy pleated tennis skirts we bought in spring to a skirt/shorts combo. Plus, the addition of hidden shorts greatly reduces our anxiety over a swift summer breeze coming along and putting on a show. Unlike the skorts of our past, the 2021 trend generally falls into two categories: super sporty or sleek and sophisticated. Many don’t even really look like skorts unless you go to show off the shorts underneath to friend like a fun new variation on “thanks, it has pockets!” Read on to see how four stylish women are making this trend work for summer with lots of chic options to follow, plus one skort silhouette that’s best left in the past.
Apparelwomansworld.com

13 Best Plus Size Summer Dresses To Keep You Cool and Stylish When Temps Soar

On a hot summer day, there’s nothing better than slipping on a breezy, comfortable sundress that will keep you feeling (and looking!) cool as the temperature rises. Dresses are easy to wear, since you don’t have to worry about coordinating tops and bottoms, easy to pack on a summer getaway, and easy to accessorize for day or night. The only hard part? Finding one that fits you perfectly — especially when you’ve got curves to spare. We’ve rounded up the best plus size summer dresses that will fit and flatter your figure, at prices ranging from “I’m going to buy one in every color” to “I deserve to treat myself!”.
Designers & CollectionsHello Magazine

The Alexa Chung x Mulberry bags have dropped - and we can't decide which one we love the most

It's a big ol' day in the fashion calendar - Mulberry has unveiled its exciting new collaboration with supermodel turned fashion designer Alexa Chung - and the collection is STUNNING. In case you've forgotten, the 37-year-old style maven is a long-time friend of Mulberry and the woman who inspired one of the most iconic bags in IT-bag history. And for the newest launch, which is available now, she helped design the two new bags on offer. What's more, all the bags are available on Mulberry's website as of now.
ApparelWIVB

Comfortable activewear you can also wear to social events

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Have you ever asked yourself if you can get away with wearing workout clothes all the time? The answer is yes, you can, and you should wear comfortable activewear as often as possible. More and more people are saying sayonara to lugging around a gym bag in order to switch from formalwear to gym clothes and back again.
Makeuppurewow.com

The 10 Best Resuable Cotton Rounds for All Your Makeup Removal and Skincare Needs

Living a more sustainable lifestyle isn’t a zero-sum game. In fact, like any major change, the best way to make a habit stick is to simplify your goal into smaller steps. In this case, if you want to reduce your consumption, an easy place to start is by swapping out your single-use cotton rounds and face wipes for resuable ones. We’ve got 10 options for you ahead.
Beauty & Fashionfashionisers.com

Fashion Trends for Students: Autumn 2021

College teaches you so many things, including acquiring the right fashion sense. For a student, fashion lets you stand out among your peers. It gives you the confidence to walk around the corridors and capture beautiful photos for your college album. Talking of autumn, this is the best time to...
ApparelByrdie

Slide Into Comfort with These 20 Pairs of Slip-On Sneakers

Whether you're looking for comfortable shoes for errands, brunch, or just because, you should seriously consider a pair of slip-on sneakers. Available in various styles, colors, and variations beyond your wildest dreams, you can get a pair to match any outfit, and best of all, there are no laces to worry about. In fact, if you are thinking of traveling this summer, these are a good option for getting through TSA quickly as you have nothing to unlace and then lace back up.
ApparelAugusta Free Press

Best online fashion clothing stores for men 2021

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The art of dressing well has been significantly adorned by men around the world. In fact, men’s attention to style and effort to define a separate style of flaunting is quite notable. However, sometimes budget could stand out as a barrier in the way of envy, which can be a valid reason to procrastinate or proceed further.
Appareldaytonatimes.com

Top summer fashion trends: Looks from the ’70s and ’90s

The summer 2021 fashion trends are in full effect. This is the time for warmer weather, bright colors or prints, and experimenting with countless looks and styles. While some trends are highly expected like shorts, tank tops and sandals, many fashion influencers have found their own way to put twists on their personal style this season.
Raleigh, NCUnion Leader

The new office wardrobe: Stretchy pants, flowy dresses and elastic waistbands on everything

Abbey Slattery has been back in the office for a month, but still isn’t sure what to wear. The running shorts and oversized sweatshirts of her work-from-home routine don’t cut it at her copywriting job in Raleigh, N.C. But what about light-wash jeans or high-quality sweatshirts? Sussing out the new rules of office wear has become one big guessing game for her and her colleagues.

Comments / 0

Community Policy