Um, Outdoor Voices Just Dropped a One-Shoulder Exercise Dress & We Love It More Than The Original
Athleisure has seriously grown on us over the past year and our closets are definitive proof of it. From skorts to cropped sweatshirts, ribbed flare leggings and exercise dresses, comfort-first clothing has become our go-to. And now that there's a new one-shoulder exercise dress on the scene, we're wasting no time adding it to our growing collection. That's right, Outdoor Voices just dropped a new *one-shoulder* exercise dress based on its popular racerback exercise dress, and it's everything and more.www.purewow.com
Comments / 0