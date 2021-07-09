Um, Outdoor Voices Just Dropped a One-Shoulder Exercise Dress & We Love It More Than The Original

Just like flatforms, glossy lips and all our other favorite Y2K fashion trends, skorts are officially back en vogue. And we’re not surprised—it was only a small step to make from the trendy pleated tennis skirts we bought in spring to a skirt/shorts combo. Plus, the addition of hidden shorts greatly reduces our anxiety over a swift summer breeze coming along and putting on a show. Unlike the skorts of our past, the 2021 trend generally falls into two categories: super sporty or sleek and sophisticated. Many don’t even really look like skorts unless you go to show off the shorts underneath to friend like a fun new variation on “thanks, it has pockets!” Read on to see how four stylish women are making this trend work for summer with lots of chic options to follow, plus one skort silhouette that’s best left in the past.