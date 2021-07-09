Cancel
EPA director Michael Regan details infrastructure improvements

By Victoria Syphoe
Rolling out had the chance to sit down with Michael Regan, the first Black man and second person of color to lead the United States Environmental Protection Agency. Regan joined President Biden’s cabinet as the 16th administrator of the EPA and pushes for equality and justice while serving the public and improving the country’s infrastructure to benefit all.

What specific infrastructure are you targeting for improvement?

Roads and bridges are important as well, but our water infrastructure in this country is crumbling. Whether you are in an urban or rural environment, it is crumbling, and moderate- to low-income communities and communities of color are bearing the brunt of this issue. The president has been ambitious in looking at reviving the infrastructure of this country and at the heart, he has been looking at water infrastructure.

Can you share with the audience why they should be thinking about and knowing that equity and justice from the EPA are part of this infrastructure plan?

Our number one goal is to ensure quality drinking water makes it to the tap of every American. Not only that but how our communities handle wastewater and stormwater. Our communities are at the tip of the spear when it comes to lead pipes and lead in our water. The President has called in this infrastructure package an investment that would remove 100% of lead pipes in this country which disproportionately impacts our communities and our children.

