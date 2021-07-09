Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

Dispensary heist: Thieves steal cannabis and a security guard’s gun in San Francisco

By Natalia Gurevich
audacy.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYet another retail caper in San Francisco, with an organized group of robbers overwhelming security and stealing from a cannabis dispensary. Security cameras captured the organized robbery in Potrero Hill at about 6 p.m. Wednesday. Numerous suspects rushed to the front of an unmarked building. Police are looking for multiple suspects, who overwhelmed an armed guard and took his gun, according to reporting by KTVU.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis Dispensary#Security Guards#Heist#Ktvu#Mountain Dew Farms#Police Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Europe flooding toll over 180 as rescuers dig deeper

BERLIN (AP) — The death toll from flooding in Western Europe climbed above 180 on Sunday after rescue workers dug deeper into debris left by receding waters. Police put the toll from the hard-hit Ahrweiler area of western Germany’s Rhineland-Palatinate state at 110 and said they feared the number may still rise. In neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany’s most populous, 45 people were confirmed dead, including four firefighters. And Belgium has confirmed 27 casualties.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC confirms US case of monkeypox

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday confirmed a case of monkeypox in the U.S. The CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services said a U.S. resident who traveled to Texas from Nigeria had a confirmed case of monkeypox. The person took two flights on...

Comments / 1

Community Policy