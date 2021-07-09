Dispensary heist: Thieves steal cannabis and a security guard’s gun in San Francisco
Yet another retail caper in San Francisco, with an organized group of robbers overwhelming security and stealing from a cannabis dispensary. Security cameras captured the organized robbery in Potrero Hill at about 6 p.m. Wednesday. Numerous suspects rushed to the front of an unmarked building. Police are looking for multiple suspects, who overwhelmed an armed guard and took his gun, according to reporting by KTVU.www.audacy.com
