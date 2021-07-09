Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Amber list travel: places to visit this summer quarantine-free

By Kevin Rushby
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yHPDA_0asFI8V300

With changes to the UK travel rules , an overseas summer holiday is now a realistic prospect for Britons who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days before departure.

British requirements will still mean, at a minimum, an antigen test before returning and a PCR test within two days of arrival back in the UK.

Some countries still require a test before leaving, or a passenger locator form (in addition to the UK’s own). In a normal year, choosing a destination might take months to mull over, with heated family debates through the winter, but not this time. Snap decisions are needed. Where to go? Here is a list of possible countries.

Croatia

Entry requirements : no isolation for double-jabbed people on arrival, but you need to fill in an online form (at entercroatia.mup.hr/ ) before travelling and show proof of accommodation booking. Masks must be worn indoors and when social distancing cannot be maintained. Restaurants are open for indoor and outdoor dining. Cafes and bars open only outdoors.

Croatia has a stunning coastline and islands, but some spots can get crowded: Dubrovnik and Split are normally heaving in summer; popular islands like Rab and Hvar can also get busy. Instead head for the less well-known islands, places like Dubi Otok, Brijuni and Lastovo. Any island that requires a double ferry journey is likely to be a good choice. To really get away, try an activity holiday like kayaking or sailing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IL5Kl_0asFI8V300
Old town Lastovo on the Adriatic coast, Croatia. Photograph: DavorLovincic/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Malik Adventures go out to the Kornati islands where you will be lucky to see another tourist. Alternatively head up into the mountains like Velebit where there is great hiking and wonderful villages and mountain huts. Croatian food and drink are superb and it’s often up in the mountains where you will find the real gems, like Drniš, home to the best dry-cured ham, pršut.

Cyprus

Entry requirements: Those who have had two vaccinations more than 14 days before travel still need to complete a Cyprus Flight Pass no more than 48 hours before departure ( cyprusflightpass.gov.cy/en/vaccinated-fly-request .) Cafes, bars and restaurants are open at reduced indoor capacity. Nightclubs are open but dancefloors remain closed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HKqoW_0asFI8V300
Caledonia waterfall trail in Troodos mountains in Cyprus.
Photograph: Dynamoland/Alamy

Crowds are normally easy to find in Cypriot cities such as Paphos and Ayia Napa. To get off the beaten trail, head for the Troodos Mountains in the south-west and bike around its villages or hike up to the Caledonia Falls. Finish with some grilled trout and a glass of the local dessert wine, commandaria, the world’s oldest named wine, still in production after 800 years.

France

Entry requirements: Fully vaccinated people do not need to quarantine but will need a negative PCR test performed within 72 hours before arrival, or an antigen test within 48 hours. Masks are obligatory indoors and on public transport.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NyLFC_0asFI8V300
Flowering of the daffodils on the plateau of Bious in spring at Ossau Valley, Pyrenees National Park, France.
Photograph: Biosphoto/Alamy

There is no doubt that the mountains will be calling loudly this summer with fresh air and plenty of space. Fortunately France has many upland regions to offer: the Jura, Massif Central and Pyrenees all look like good bets. Where the traditional seaside hotels may lose out, the winner will be the traditional gites ( gites-de-france.com/en ) which give you self-catering and remote rural locations.

Germany

Entry requirements: Double-jabbed people are exempt from quarantine regulations but as the UK is currently classed high incidence area, you must complete a pre-departure form at einreiseanmeldung.de/#/ . Entry by land involves different regulations which you should check. Music venues and nightclubs are closed, but the situation varies around the country according to federal regulations. Beer gardens and outdoor dining are generally open.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31tHYk_0asFI8V300
Sunset on the lake at Mecklenburg, western Pomerania, Ruegen, Sellin.
Photograph: Westend61 GmbH/Alamy

Germany is a country that British visitors had begun to visit in increasing numbers before the pandemic. With great mountain scenery, beautiful lakes and forests, plus a fine coastline, it has a lot to offer. Try the waterways and lakes in Meklenburg, a summer favourite for Berliners, or head down into Saxony for superb villages and scenery close to the Czech border. In the Baltic, islands such as Rugen offer a gentle relaxed pace of life perfect for a walking or cycling holiday.

Greece

Entry requirements: No isolation for those who have a vaccination certificate proving full vaccination at least 14 days before departure. You must fill out a passenger locator form ( https://travel.gov.gr/#/ ) before arrival. Masks are obligatory indoors. Random tests are being performed at airports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZuLnF_0asFI8V300
Swimmers and sunbathers at ‘Seychelles’ in the island of Ikaria, Greece. Photograph: Dimitris Tosidis/EPA

While some Greek islands attract crowds, others are tranquil havens even in high season. From Piraeus take a ferry out to spectacular mountainous places like Amorgo, Ikaria and Sifnos where long walks along mountain trails lead to stunning beaches and villages. On the mainland head for the gorges near the Albanian border from bases like Ioannina and Kastoria, or the wonderful green peninsula of Pelion. In August when the days can be hot, get up early and you will have the place to yourself.

Morocco

Entry requirements: Proof of double vaccination more than 14 days before departure. You also need to present a completed Public Health Passenger form on arrival ( onda.ma/form.php ). Bars and restaurants are open but close at 11pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LcYcb_0asFI8V300
A Berber village in the Toubkal national park, Morocco.
Photograph: Dorin Marius Balate/Alamy Stock Photo

At 4,167m Mount Toubkal is the highest peak in north Africa and a worthy challenge for a first overseas trip in a long while. It’s usually climbed from Imlil, a small mountain village which is a taxi ride from Marrakech (the 67km is often cycled too). These Atlas mountain villages are wonderful to explore, but you might want to wait until September when the weather is cooler. From Imlil you could head for Ijoukak. Many UK tour operators do hiking trips out here. Another great peak is Mount Mgoun, 4,071m, a less visited peak that stands above the Ait Bougmez valley where terraced fields rise up the mountain sides.

Portugal

Entry requirements: No isolation for fully vaccinated over-18s. Face masks are worn indoors and outdoors when social distancing cannot be guaranteed. Restrictions tend to be tighter than in UK. Bars, cafes and restaurants are open normally.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=060gp5_0asFI8V300
The imposing Pena Palace in Sintra, Portugal. Photograph: Patrícia de Melo Moreira/AFP/Getty Images

A hugely popular destination for the British, but Portugal still has many less-explored areas outside the hotspots of Lisbon, Porto and the Algarve. New walking and cycling routes in the mountains offer a great chance to get away from crowds. Saddle Skedaddle, for example, do a great mountain bike trip, Atlantic Trails, to the mountains near Sintra while walking specialists, Inntravel, offer a lovely trip through the country’s only national park, Peneda-Gerês, on the northern border with Spain where there are wild horses and a small population of ibex.

Spain

Entry requirements: No isolation needed for people who have been fully vaccinated, but must have negative PCR test within 72 hours of departure. Face masks not mandatory in public spaces. Bars open as normal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y1UUs_0asFI8V300
Sunrise at the peak of Les Agudes, in the natural park of Montseny, Catalonia, Spain.
Photograph: Cristian Zaharia/Alamy

Not so long ago tourist hotspots like Barcelona were calling for a curb on numbers lest their neighbourhoods be overrun. The situation now is very different, but it’s a chance to look at regions of the country that have never registered much on the visitor radar. Inland from places like Valencia and Benidorm are mountainous areas that have become depopulated in recent decades and yet boast magnificent traditional villages and ancient trails. Farther north in Catalonia, Wild Frontiers do a walking tour of the Montseny national park that also offers chance to discover Priorat – one of Spain’s best, but less well-known wines.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catalonia#Restaurants#Nightclub#Britons#British#Croatia Entry#Croatian#Drni#Cyprus Entry#Dynamoland Alamy Crowds#Cypriot#France Entry#Jura#Einreiseanmeldung De#Berliners#Czech#Greece Entry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Spain
News Break
World
News Break
EPA
Country
Portugal
Country
Greece
News Break
Hiking
Related
CelebritiesThe Guardian

Tributes paid to writer Dawn Foster, who has died aged 34

Tributes have poured in for the journalist and author Dawn Foster, who has died suddenly aged 34. Foster, a regular television commentator and a fierce critic of inequality, died of causes related to her long-term illness, according to friends. James Butler, co-editor of the leftwing media organisation Novara, and a...
UEFAThe Guardian

Mike Tindall reveals he broke up fight between England fans inside Wembley

The former England rugby player Mike Tindall has spoken of how he broke up a fight between brawling fans covered in blood during the Euro 2020 final at Wembley. England lost 3-2 to Italy on penalties on Sunday after a match marred by violent scenes and ticketless fans storming the stadium. Tindall has said he felt compelled to intervene as tempers flared in the section of the ground where he was sitting with his wife Zara Tindall, the Queen’s granddaughter.
POTUSThe Guardian

Morning mail: Melbourne in fifth lockdown, Kremlin leak, funnel-web venom hope

Good morning. Victoria is waking up to its fifth lockdown. The national cabinet is convening to decide on lockdown support payments. Australia is under growing pressure as the US follows the EU lead on carbon tariffs. And a leaked Kremlin document suggests Russia launched a secret multi-agency effort to interfere in the 2016 US presidential elections.
TravelTelegraph

The hidden perils of 'amber list' travel

British holidaymakers who have received both vaccination doses will be exempt from the existing 10-day quarantine restrictions for amber list countries this summer. This is the plan of the UK Government to ease restrictions on overseas travel from the end of July. It could see millions able to visit vast...
WorldTelegraph

The ultimate amber list travel guide

Fully vaccinated Britons will have their pick of quarantine-free destinations this summer after Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, announced that they will be able to travel to amber list destinations without having to self-isolate on their return. The change will come into effect in less than two weeks' time (on...
Worldgentside.co.uk

Which green and amber-list countries can we actually travel to?

Under the new rules, those returning from amber-list destinations will still have to undergo a PCR test three days before and two days after returning, but not on day eight. Children under 18 and those involved in clinical COVID trials will also not have to self-isolate. However, Brits who haven’t...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Green list: Croatia, Bulgaria, Hong Kong and Taiwan given go ahead for quarantine-free travel

Croatia, Bulgaria, Hong Kong and Taiwan have been added to the green list in the latest review of the government’s traffic light system for international travel.Four destinations were upgraded, while two countries and territories dropped down to amber, including tourist darlings the Balearic Islands plus the British Virgin Islands.The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, announced the updated lists in the Department for Transport’s latest reshuffle on 14 July, a day earlier than anticipated.While Bulgaria and Hong Kong went straight to green, Croatia and Taiwan have been placed on the green watchlist instead – meaning they’re at risk of being downgraded...
Travelyourmoney.com

Balearic Islands moved to amber travel list

The measure will take effect in England from 4am on Monday 19 July. This is the same time the rules change on quarantine for people arriving from amber destinations. From Monday, people who have received both Covid vaccinations, and under-18s, will not have to isolate after returning from countries on the amber list.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Can I travel to Ibiza this summer and what are the rules?

In yet more misery for British holidaymakers, it was announced that Spain’s Balearic Islands would be downgraded to amber in the latest review to the UK’s travel traffic light system, which took place on 14 July.The Mediterranean isles include tourism favourites Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca.At the end of June, they joined a handful of other European destinations and were given the green go-ahead and added to the now 29-strong list.Transport secretary Grant Shapps also confirmed that from 19 July, double-vaccinated Brits returning to the UK from amber list countries would no longer have to self-isolate.Here’s what you need to...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Will holiday quarantine be ditched next week? Ministers could agree to drop isolation rule for double-jabbed travellers returning from amber list countries within days

Ministers could sign off on quarantine-free holidays for double-jabbed travellers returning from amber countries as early as this week. The new measures would allow fully vaccinated tourists and their families to visit countries such as Spain and Greece without having to quarantine on return. International travel is not expected to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy