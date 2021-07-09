Cancel
We Tried 6 Chopped Salad Kits & This Is the Best

By Su-Jit Lin
EatThis
EatThis
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The concept of a chopped salad is amazingly simple. You take the unruliness of large leaves of lettuce and various other greenery and cut it down to confetti sizes or shreds. With more uniform pieces, not only is it easier and more elegant to scoop into your mouth, but mix-ins are also more evenly distributed. Instead of wrestling with a salad, you're enjoying it as you leisurely, gracefully maneuver perfect bite after perfect bite to your eager maw.

