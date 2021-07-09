Dwyane Wade Visits South Florida Collapse Site, Meets With Search Team
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade is the latest player to visit the site of the tragic Champlain Towers South collapse in Surfside, FL. Wade quietly strolled along the makeshift memorial fence, paying his respects to the photos of victims and those still missing. The three-time NBA champ also spoke with and thanked the South Florida Urban Search and Rescue team before they began their shifts Thursday afternoon.www.slamonline.com
