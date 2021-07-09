Cancel
Dwyane Wade Visits South Florida Collapse Site, Meets With Search Team

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami Heat legend Dwyane Wade is the latest player to visit the site of the tragic Champlain Towers South collapse in Surfside, FL. Wade quietly strolled along the makeshift memorial fence, paying his respects to the photos of victims and those still missing. The three-time NBA champ also spoke with and thanked the South Florida Urban Search and Rescue team before they began their shifts Thursday afternoon.

Former Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade traveled to Surfside, Florida on Thursday to visit the site of the Champlain Towers South collapse. Wade is the latest in a series of Miami stars to pay their respects, as Heat-lifer Udonis Haslem went on June 24 and Bam Adebayo visited the memorial on July 2. On the morning of July 24, in the immediate wake of the tragedy, Tyler Herro and multiple coaches brought food, water and other aid items to rescue personnel and survivors.

