Standard Uranium raising $4 million for Sask drilling

By Staff Writer
resourceworld.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStandard Uranium Ltd. [STND-TSXV, STTDF-OTCQB] said it has struck a deal with an underwriting syndicate in connection with a private placement that is expected to raise up to $4 million. Net proceeds will be used to fund exploration and development of the company’s Davidson River uranium project, which is located...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uranium#Standard Uranium Ltd#Stnd Tsxv#Sttdf#Fission Uranium Corp#Fcuuf Otcqx
