Standard Uranium raising $4 million for Sask drilling

VANCOUVER, BBC / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / Emgold Mining Corporation (TSXV:EMR)(OTC PINK:EGMCF)(FRA:EMLM)(BSE:EMLM) ('Emgold' or the 'Company') announces it plans to complete a non-brokered flow-through private placement (the 'FT Offering') consisting of up to 12,500,000 units of the Corporation (the 'FT Units') at a price of CDN$0.08 per FT Unit (the 'FT Offering Price') to raise up to CDN$1,000,000. Each FT Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a 'Common Share') and one-half of one non-transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a 'Warrant'). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Common Share of the Corporation at an exercise price of CDN$0.10 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. The FT Offering is subject to a minimum subscription amount of CDN$3,000.