Lil Wayne addresses marriage speculation

Lil Wayne has laughed off speculation he got married.

The “Lollipop” hitmaker — whose real name is Dwayne Carter Jr. — had fans convinced he and on-again, off-again girlfriend Denise Bidot had tied the knot in April after he tweeted he was the “happiest man alive” and ready to begin “forever ever” with “The Carters,” but he’s now clarified he was actually talking about his children and the rap group they have formed.

He had tweeted: “Happiest man alive! Today is the beginning of our forever. Forever?? Forever, ever?? FOREVER EVER!!!!! The Carters”

And when the 38-year-old rapper appeared on Nicki Minaj’s Instagram Live this week, the “Starships” hitmaker brought up the tweet and admitted she’d congratulated her pal because she mistakenly thought he’d tied the knot.

She laughed: “The other day it was some tweets going on, and I was like, ‘Oh, what’s going on?’ and I texted you and I was like, ‘Oh, Congratulations. I can tell you’ve been in a good mood.’ And I said, ‘Congratulations,’ because I thought you had gotten married.”

The “Seeing Green” hitmaker — who has daughter Reginae, 22, and sons Dwayne III, 12, Cameron, 11, and Neal, also 11, from previous relationships — admitted he was grateful Minaj had brought up the speculation.

He said: “I’m so glad you asked me that. I did not get married.

“I said ‘The Carters,’ and girl, that’s my damn sons, that’s my sons’ little name of their little group.”

Fans had speculated about the potential marriage because just a week before his tweet went viral, Wayne had shared a romantic video of his partner writing their names in the sand while one of his new songs played in the background.

