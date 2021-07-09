GTA 6 map leak hints at a Vice City comeback, but there's a catch

Not even a month out from releasing Legends of Kingdom Rush on Apple Arcade and Ironhide Game Studio has already announced a brand new project, this time a tower defense game that’s not set in the world of Kingdom Rush. Or if it is, things have gone very wrong in that world. The game is called Junkworld and it’s Ironhide’s special brand of tower defense gameplay but in a post-apocalyptic setting that kind of feels like what would happen if Borderlands up and decided to become a tower defense game. There’s also some deck-building involved to further add spice to their typical formula. You can get a pretty good sense of what Junkworld is all about by way of the following trailer.