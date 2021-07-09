GTA 6 map leak hints at a Vice City comeback, but there's a catch
Even though Rockstar Games has yet to confirm the existence of Grand Theft Auto VI, that hasn’t stopped the speculation, leaks, and rumors from swirling. Most recently, a supposed GTA 6 map leak was discovered online (as spotted by Dexerto), and it points to the possible return of Vice City. The slightly out-of-focus video is pretty run-of-the-mill in the gaming industry. Is it somehow faked? Or does it legitimately point to the future of the series?www.inverse.com
