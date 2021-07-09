Cancel
Video Games

GTA 6 map leak hints at a Vice City comeback, but there's a catch

By Joseph Yaden
Inverse
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven though Rockstar Games has yet to confirm the existence of Grand Theft Auto VI, that hasn’t stopped the speculation, leaks, and rumors from swirling. Most recently, a supposed GTA 6 map leak was discovered online (as spotted by Dexerto), and it points to the possible return of Vice City. The slightly out-of-focus video is pretty run-of-the-mill in the gaming industry. Is it somehow faked? Or does it legitimately point to the future of the series?

Jason Schreier
#Vice City#Map#Gta#Rockstar Games#Gta V Mod#Bloomberg
