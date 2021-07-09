This $20 Million St. Louis-Area Mansion Has a Ferris Wheel, Bowling Alley and Much More [PHOTOS]

Expensive houses usually impress with large bedrooms, fancy countertops and spacious bathrooms. This St. Louis-area house has all of that and so much more. The 20-acre property has seven bedrooms and ten bathrooms, and it's located just outside of Wentzville. It's unlike anything we've ever seen before because it includes a truly shocking amount of amenities on-site that go far beyond an in-home elevator (though it does have that) or a beautiful pool (it has that, too).