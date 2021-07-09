Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

This $20 Million St. Louis-Area Mansion Has a Ferris Wheel, Bowling Alley and Much More [PHOTOS]

RFT (Riverfront Times)
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpensive houses usually impress with large bedrooms, fancy countertops and spacious bathrooms. This St. Louis-area house has all of that and so much more. The 20-acre property has seven bedrooms and ten bathrooms, and it's located just outside of Wentzville. It's unlike anything we've ever seen before because it includes a truly shocking amount of amenities on-site that go far beyond an in-home elevator (though it does have that) or a beautiful pool (it has that, too).

photos.riverfronttimes.com

Comments / 3

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Real Estate
City
Wentzville, MO
Local
Missouri Business
City
St. Louis, MO
Wentzville, MO
Real Estate
Wentzville, MO
Business
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Real Estate
Local
Saint Louis, MO Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ferris Wheel#Gyms#Tunnels#Coldwell Banker Realty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
POTUSNBC News

Nationals fans flee for safety after gunfire erupts outside park

Fans at a baseball game at National Park in Washington scrambled for safety Saturday night after gunfire erupted outside the venue. The Metro Police Department Police said three people, including a bystander who was attending the game, were shot outside the park. The department initially said there were four victims.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Europe flooding toll over 180 as rescuers dig deeper

BERLIN (AP) — The death toll from flooding in Western Europe climbed above 180 on Sunday after rescue workers dug deeper into debris left by receding waters. Police put the toll from the hard-hit Ahrweiler area of western Germany’s Rhineland-Palatinate state at 110 and said they feared the number may still rise. In neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany’s most populous, 45 people were confirmed dead, including four firefighters. And Belgium has confirmed 27 casualties.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC confirms US case of monkeypox

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday confirmed a case of monkeypox in the U.S. The CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services said a U.S. resident who traveled to Texas from Nigeria had a confirmed case of monkeypox. The person took two flights on...

Comments / 3

Community Policy