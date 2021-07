Up until my current relationship, I was consistently single. Now, to be clear, this doesn't mean that I didn't have any traces of romance in my life. In fact, looking back on it, there was always someone special in my life. It was basically a long series of almost-relationships and, if you've ever had one of those, then you know getting over someone you never dated is often more difficult to get over than any other form of relationship. If you're wondering how to get over someone you never dated, then hearing advice from real people who did just that may be exactly what you need.