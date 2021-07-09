Which Bug Spray Is The Best – The Breakdown
It doesn't come up often, but when the topic of which bug spray is the best, I've pretty much used them all. I spend quite a bit of time outdoors year round, and while my best advice is to plan the fun stuff from November to March because that's when the bugs are nearly non-existent in Southwest Oklahoma, I understand it's hard to get people to show up to a bar-b-que when it's snowing. Believe me, we did it in February and it was glorious.klaw.com
Comments / 0