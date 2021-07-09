Cancel
Which Bug Spray Is The Best – The Breakdown

By Kelso
KLAW 101
KLAW 101
 10 days ago
It doesn't come up often, but when the topic of which bug spray is the best, I've pretty much used them all. I spend quite a bit of time outdoors year round, and while my best advice is to plan the fun stuff from November to March because that's when the bugs are nearly non-existent in Southwest Oklahoma, I understand it's hard to get people to show up to a bar-b-que when it's snowing. Believe me, we did it in February and it was glorious.

