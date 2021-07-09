Which Bug Spray Is The Best – The Breakdown

Ever gone a full day of fishing and not caught a thing? This lady has a whole school of fish jumping on the dock to see her. You know when you get home to feed your dog and they get so excited because it's lunch time? I had no idea that fish do the exact same thing. Maybe a goldfish, but not fish living in a pond. Jo Ann Hobbs right here in Wichita Falls has got a pond on her property that she has stocked with cat fish. I wouldn't think fish would be excited to see their owner, but they love this lady.