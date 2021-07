Kenyan Drake signed a two-year contract with the Raiders in March, even with former first-round pick Josh Jacobs entrenched as Las Vegas' starting running back. It turns out the former Cardinals starter took the job for two reasons. One, as he told NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" on Friday, because he believes he can do a little bit of everything as Jacobs' sidekick. And two, more notably, because he believes the Raiders are set to "take off" in 2021.