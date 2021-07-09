Mckesson Corp Ranked Among Today’s Top Buys
Well, that was a quick market correction. Markets shrugged off concerns this morning and rallied well into the green, with the Dow gaining over 400 points, the S&P 500 gaining just under 1%, and the Nasdaq also in the green. Essentially all the stocks that were pushing markets down yesterday were leading the rally today, with reopening plays and financials leading the gains. Big Tech stocks were trading warily, however, with the announcement that President Biden was going to sign a new executive order aimed at limiting the largest companies in the sector from some of their competitive practices. Summer appears to be indicating it will be anything but boring. For investors looking to find the best opportunities, the deep learning algorithms at Q.ai have crunched the data to give you a set of Top Buys. Our Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) systems assessed each firm on parameters of Technicals, Growth, Low Volatility Momentum, and Quality Value to find the best Top Buys.www.forbes.com
