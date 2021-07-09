Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Mckesson Corp Ranked Among Today’s Top Buys

By Q.ai - Investing Reimagined
Forbes
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, that was a quick market correction. Markets shrugged off concerns this morning and rallied well into the green, with the Dow gaining over 400 points, the S&P 500 gaining just under 1%, and the Nasdaq also in the green. Essentially all the stocks that were pushing markets down yesterday were leading the rally today, with reopening plays and financials leading the gains. Big Tech stocks were trading warily, however, with the announcement that President Biden was going to sign a new executive order aimed at limiting the largest companies in the sector from some of their competitive practices. Summer appears to be indicating it will be anything but boring. For investors looking to find the best opportunities, the deep learning algorithms at Q.ai have crunched the data to give you a set of Top Buys. Our Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) systems assessed each firm on parameters of Technicals, Growth, Low Volatility Momentum, and Quality Value to find the best Top Buys.

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dow#Big Tech#Artificial Intelligence#Quality Value#Eps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tech Stocks
News Break
Stocks
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Marketing
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in July

The stock market has been crazy since the coronavirus pandemic started. Streaming media services and cryptocurrencies are here to stay. Therefore, these two tech stocks are poised for long-term success. We are halfway through 2021, and the stock market is off to a crazy start to the year. High-growth technology...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy in the Upcoming Market Crash

All of these businesses benefit from network effects that make their dominant market positions easier to defend as they grow. Stocks with all the right stuff tend to trade at extremely high valuations. Keeping a list of great businesses that can survive and thrive in any economic environment can help...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 in July

Most brokerages are commission-free and have no minimum deposit requirements, making it easy to invest any amount of money. Patience should pay off handsomely with this trio of growth and value stocks. Practice makes perfect, and patience makes millionaires. Despite losing more than a third of its value in fewer...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Moderna Stock Just Jumped 10%

Shares of coronavirus vaccine hero Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) won a new round of applause this morning, rising 10.4% through 10:10 a.m. EDT. The reason: Moderna stock is joining the S&P 500. So what. The news broke this morning. With Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) due to be absorbed into AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) soon, a...
StocksInvestorPlace

4 Top Stock Trades for Monday: SPY, GLD, COIN, AAL

The trend for the week continues, which is a choppy difficult environment thanks to the monthly options expiration. Now, let’s look at a few top stock trades for next week. Top Stock Trades for Monday No. 1: S&P 500 ETF (SPY) The S&P 500 didn’t give bulls the most encouraging...
StocksForbes

AI Identifies Carvana Co Among Today’s Top Shorts

The bears are winning out the mini struggle this morning as the market looks for direction. The Dow, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq are all in the red after a morning surge that saw the Dow cross the 35,000 mark. The small-cap index Russell 2000 has taken the brunt of recent selling pressur, now off more than 7% from its high. That may be a harbinger of what is to come in the overall markets, as higher risk assets tend to lead lower risk assets to the downside over time. That’s if the dip is not bought, anyways. The economy does seem to be on some pretty strong footing lately, with jobless claims beating expectations yesterday to come in at a pandemic low, and retail sales blowing past expectations this morning showing a gain of 0.6% in June versus expectations of a 0.4% decline. If you’re looking for a way to play this market, the deep learning algorithms at Q.ai have crunched the data to give you a set of Top Shorts. Our Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) systems assessed each firm on parameters of Technicals, Growth, Low Volatility Momentum, and Quality Value to find the best short plays.
StocksStreet.Com

Premarket Movers Friday: Moderna, Didi, MoneyGram

1. Moderna - Up 7.6%. Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report shares surged to a record after the vaccine maker was tipped to enter the S&P 500 benchmark next week. Moderna will replace Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) - Get Report in the world's most closely tracked index, starting at the opening bell on Wednesday, July 21.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Options Traders Feeling Market Fear Hammer The SPY Puts

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSE: SPY) continued to pull back from its $437.92 all-time high on Friday. The SPY reached the record price twice on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, creating a bearish double top pattern. The pullback has been attributed to inflation worries and increased spread of the...
StocksInvestorPlace

3 of Today’s Top Gainer Stocks to Buy

Bulls are stampeding back into stocks today after running scared yesterday. The snapback is easing concerns of a larger correction and providing plenty of strength to chase if you’re seeking stocks to buy. After sorting my watchlist by percent change, I found a trio of stocks to buy with tempting price patterns.
StocksForbes

The New York Times Company Ranked Among Today’s Trending Stocks

Friday was a banner day for the stock market as all three major indices closed up to record highs, relieving the day before’s stock sell-off fueled by frazzled, inflation-wary investors. Whereas the Dow Jones Industrial Average added a modest 0.2% for the week, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both added an additional 0.4% to their record high prices.
StocksZacks.com

5 Top-Ranked ETFs to Buy on Dovish Fed Minutes

The latest Fed minutes came in dovish which indicates thatofficials may not be ready to go for tightening the policy as yet. According to the minutes of the U.S. central bank's June policy meeting, the Fed officials felt considerable improvement on the economic recovery "was generally seen as not having yet been met," though they are watchful of the inflation concerns.
TechnologyForbes

Artificial Intelligence Identifies Builders Firstsource Among Today’s Top Buys

Markets continued their bull rally today after a small setback yesterday, with all three major markets in the green. Pushing markets higher was lower Treasury yields, as more investors were comfortable adding risk in a low-yield environment, with fiscal and monetary stimulus providing downside protection. Travel has surged lately with the reopening of the economy, as American Airlines said that July 4 travel surged significantly since last year, as vaccinated movers get more comfortable flying. Later in the week, we will get the Federal Reserve minutes, which will give us insight on the tapering of their asset purchases and more insight into how concerned they are about increasing inflation. For investors looking to find the best opportunities, the deep learning algorithms at Q.ai have crunched the data to give you a set of Top Buys. Our Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) systems assessed each firm on parameters of Technicals, Growth, Low Volatility Momentum, and Quality Value to find the best Top Buys.
StocksForbes

Vanguard Growth ETF And Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Among This Week’s Top Buys

Markets were trading mixed today after another week of all-time highs. The holiday shortened week is coming after lots of fireworks last week, with economic data points coming in better than expected, especially the monthly jobs report. Optimism abounds, but that is often an excellent time to take some profits off the table and potentially de-risk your portfolio. Whether or not the stock markets can keep up this dizzying pace is anyone’s guess, but if you’re looking for something a little less risky than individual stocks, this week’s Top Buy ETFs are here to find a diversified way to gain exposure to certain sectors of the market. Q.ai’s deep learning algorithms have identified several to look out for this week based on their fund flows over the last 90-days, 30-days, and 7-days.
StocksForbes

Stop Worrying And Learn To Trade Stock Market Corrections

The stock market last week was not impressed by the start of the earnings season. The large financial stocks JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Goldman Sachs (GS), and Citigroup (C) all beat their earnings and revenues forecasts, but their stocks were down 2.5%, 1.9% and 2.3% respectively for the week. This action was consistent with the technical outlook, as stock market risk had increased just last week.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Top Growth Stocks That Could Skyrocket

Want to get in on the ground floor of an explosive growth opportunity? Look no further than Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) and Luckin Coffee (OTC:LKNC.Y). These companies look poised for bull runs as they revolutionize the mobile gaming and coffee industries. Let's dig deeper into why they could supercharge your portfolio. 1....

Comments / 0

Community Policy