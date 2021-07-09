Mckesson Corp Ranked Among Today’s Top Buys

The bears are winning out the mini struggle this morning as the market looks for direction. The Dow, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq are all in the red after a morning surge that saw the Dow cross the 35,000 mark. The small-cap index Russell 2000 has taken the brunt of recent selling pressur, now off more than 7% from its high. That may be a harbinger of what is to come in the overall markets, as higher risk assets tend to lead lower risk assets to the downside over time. That’s if the dip is not bought, anyways. The economy does seem to be on some pretty strong footing lately, with jobless claims beating expectations yesterday to come in at a pandemic low, and retail sales blowing past expectations this morning showing a gain of 0.6% in June versus expectations of a 0.4% decline. If you’re looking for a way to play this market, the deep learning algorithms at Q.ai have crunched the data to give you a set of Top Shorts. Our Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) systems assessed each firm on parameters of Technicals, Growth, Low Volatility Momentum, and Quality Value to find the best short plays.