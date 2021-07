FORT PAYNE, Ala. – The Little River Canyon National Preserve (LRCNP) is excited to announce free hikes led by park rangers every Friday for the month of July. The programs will start at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Fridays, July 16th, 23rd, and 30th. Topics discussed will range from the plant and animal species that can be found at the preserve, to how to have fun safely in the wild waters of the Little River.