The Witch In Fear Street Part Two: 1978 Wants More Than Her Hand Back

Spoilers are ahead. In Fear Street Part Two: 1978, the solution to breaking the Shadyside witch’s curse seemed so obvious. In hindsight, perhaps, a bit too obvious. The Netflix slasher film, inspired by the R.L. Stine book series of the same name, picks up where Part One left off: Camp Nightwing. In 1978, the Shadyside, Ohio camp was attacked by a murderer who had been possessed by Sarah Fier, a woman who haunted the town since 1666 when she was hanged for being a witch. Thanks to C. Berman (Gillian Jacobs) — a Camp Nightwing survivor who came in contact with the witch and lived to tell about it — we learn that, in a deal made with the devil, Sarah Fier cut off her hand.