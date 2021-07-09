Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

The Witch In Fear Street Part Two: 1978 Wants More Than Her Hand Back

By Shannon Carlin
Refinery29
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpoilers are ahead. In Fear Street Part Two: 1978, the solution to breaking the Shadyside witch’s curse seemed so obvious. In hindsight, perhaps, a bit too obvious. The Netflix slasher film, inspired by the R.L. Stine book series of the same name, picks up where Part One left off: Camp Nightwing. In 1978, the Shadyside, Ohio camp was attacked by a murderer who had been possessed by Sarah Fier, a woman who haunted the town since 1666 when she was hanged for being a witch. Thanks to C. Berman (Gillian Jacobs) — a Camp Nightwing survivor who came in contact with the witch and lived to tell about it — we learn that, in a deal made with the devil, Sarah Fier cut off her hand.

www.refinery29.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadie Sink
Person
Gillian Jacobs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fear Street#In Fear#The Witch#Wicked Witch#Strikes Again#Shadyside#Netflix#Killer Capitol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
Related
TV & Videospurewow.com

This Terrifying New Movie Is Already Ranked #1 on Netflix After Only 4 Days

We’re majorly spooked by Netflix’s all-new slasher film (in the best way possible). Fear Street Part One: 1994—which is the first installment in the highly anticipated trilogy—recently premiered on the streaming service, and it’s already claimed a spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. In the trailer, we’re introduced to...
MoviesPosted by
Distractify

Meet the Chillingly Talented Cast of 'Fear Street Part Two: 1978'

Fans are loving Netflix's Fear Street trilogy. The trilogy is a film adaptation of horror legend R. L. Stine's book of the same name, separated into three parts, each of which drop within a week of one another. The first, titled Fear Street Part One: 1994, arrived on Netflix on July 2, 2021. The second film in the trilogy, Fear Street Part Two: 1978, will be released on July 9, 2021.
Moviesthecinemaholic.com

When Will Fear Street Part Three Release?

Developed from a namesake book series by popular children’s author R. L. Stine, the ‘Fear Street’ trilogy is a slasher horror film series. It takes place in the town of Shadyside, where rampaging murderers are so common that the town has received the nickname “Killer Capital of the USA.” It is revealed in the course of the first two films that a vengeful witch had placed a curse on the town and its citizens 350 years ago.
TV & Videos/Film

‘Fear Street Part 2: 1978’ Clip Shows What Bullying Camp Kids Do to Witches

Fear Street heads back to the ’70s with Fear Street Part 2: 1978, the second entry in Netflix’s pretty damn great Fear Street trilogy. The sequel drops onto the streaming service this week, continuing the tale of the cursed town of Shadyside, and its unlucky residents trying to stay alive while battling against supernatural forces and masked killers. Before you take a trip to the summer of ’78 this weekend, check out a new Fear Street Part 2 clip below featuring Stranger Things star Sadie Sink dealing with some unhappy campers.
Petsart19.com

Netflix's Fear Street Part 2: 1978

© Lindsay Katai and Kelly Nugent. All Rights Reserved. Website. Grownup comedians Kelly Nugent and Lindsay Katai discuss the trashy teen horror of their awkward neon youth - from the rise of MTV to the fall of ... well, MTV. So tighten those side ponytails, push your pogs to one side, fire up your 56k dial-up modem, and subscribe. New episodes every Wednesday on the Forever Dog Podcast Network. All creepy opinions expressed are those of the hosts.
TV & Videostheplaylist.net

‘Fear Street’ Part Two: 1978′ Trailer: Netflix’s Next Horror Installment Stars ‘Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink

Instead of Christmas in July, Netflix has instead opted to celebrate Halloween early this year with its release of the “Fear Street Trilogy” by Leigh Janiak (2014’s ‘Honeymoon‘). With “Part One: 1994” kicking things off July 2, the following parts of the trilogy premiere over the next two Fridays. That’s welcome news to horror hounds and fans of R.L. Stine‘s original book series and an epic summer movie event in its own right.
TV & Videoshypebeast.com

Netflix Releases Sinister Trailer for Slasher Film 'Fear Street Part Two: 1978'

Netflix has shared the official trailer for Fear Street Part Two: 1978. The second installment in the streaming service’s R.L. Stine trilogy, 1978 picks up right where 1994 left off. C. Berman (Gillian Jacobs), the lone survivor of the witch’s attacks, sits down with Deena (Kiana Madeira) and Josh (Benjamin Flores Jr.), the protagonists of the the first film, and tells them what happened during the killings at Camp Nightwing:
TV & VideosDecider

‘Fear Street Part 2: 1978’ Review: Netflix’s Second R.L. Stine Movie Is Even Better Than the First

Blurring the lines between movies and television, the second installment of Netflix’s horror trilogy, Fear Street Part 2: 1978, will arrive on the streaming service on July 9, exactly one week after the first film was released. The short wait time is nothing but good news for this franchise, which is loosely based on the young adult book series by R.L. Stine. Because while Fear Street Part 1 was decent, everything that didn’t work about the first film clicks into place in the sequel and makes the first movie look better in retrospect. Fear Street Part 2 manages to be a sweet coming-of-age tale, a gory slasher film, and a spooky ghost story all at once.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Fear Street: 1978 Clip Promises Witch-Hunting Hysteria

Netflix’s new horror trilogy Fear Street kicked off in superlative fashion last week with 1994, and tomorrow will travel back in time to 1978 for the second part of the cyclical mass murder mystery. A clip has been released of an intense moment from the film, focusing on the story’s legacy of puritanical witch-hunting hysteria.
Moviesassignmentx.com

Movie Review: FEAR STREET PART 1: 1994

Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Julia Rehwald, Fred Hechinger, Ashley Zukerman, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Maya Hawke, Jordana Spiro, Jordyn DiNatale. Writers: Phil Graziadei & Leigh Janiak, story by Kyle Killen and Phil Graziadei & Leigh Janiak, based on the FEAR STREET books by R.L. Stine. Director:. Leigh Janiak.
MoviesDecider

‘Fear Street Part 3: 1666’ Review: A Satisfying Ending to Netflix’s Fun, Fresh Horror Trilogy

The third Fear Street movie—the final entry in Netflix’s horror trilogy based on the R.L. Stine stories, which began streaming today—is really two different movies. The first half, Fear Street Part 3: 1666, is a smart, suspenseful, and chilling witchhunt horror film that shines as a triumphant final entry in the Shadyside saga. The second half, dubbed Fear Street: 1994 Part 2, is a somewhat muddled finale to an otherwise solid horror trilogy.
TV & Videos411mania.com

Fear Street Part Two: 1978 Trailer Heads to a Killer Summer Camp

The Fear Street trilogy kicked off last Friday on Netflix with the 1994-set first film, and the second film’s trailer heads back to summer camp (uh-oh) in 1978. Netflix has released the trailer to the second entry in the releasing-weekly trilogy, Fear Street Part II: 1978, which will explore an earlier era of Shadyside as the 1970s sparkle — and of course, a killer stalks Camp Nightwing.
Moviesonechicagocenter.com

A Chicago Med alum terrorizes Netflix fans in new Fear Street movies

This is the crossover we truly were not expecting!. Throughout the years of the One Chicago franchise, we’ve seen guest stars come and go. Some are more famous than others, with some recurring and turning into fan-favorites, and others who stick around for just an episode or two. With all the dramatic storylines Chicago Med has given us, it’s hard to remember just all the actors who have made quick appearances. But fans of Netflix might have recognized one while diving into the streaming service’s latest horror series.
TV & VideosCollider

New 'Fear Street Part Two: 1978' Clip Reveals a Possessed Sadie Sink in Trouble

In their ambitious three-part film series Fear Street, Netflix brought back classic slasher films with a demonic twist, illustrated in their latest clip from the upcoming Fear Street Part Two: 1978. The second installation follows how the evil witch Sarah Fier manipulated someone to commit mass murder at a summer camp in the late '70s. The entire series is directed by Leigh Janiak and based on the popular YA novels of the same name by R. L. Stine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy